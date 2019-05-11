Score 8/10 Pros Open weave for good airflow

Seamless construction

Lots of stretch

Cons No dropped tail, which would give extra rear coverage when riding Price as reviewed: £29.99

The Endura Fishnet base layer is a proper string vest style cycling undergarment. It’s the only summer base layer we’ve tested which has spaces between the ribbed parts of the fabric, all the others with an open weave pattern having a thin layer of fabric covering the holes.

The more open structure of the Endura Fishnet base layer leads to really good airflow through the mesh, so it’s comfortable even in very warm conditions. I’ve also worn it under a Gabba-style jersey, where it copes well with the lower airflow and tendency to perspiration and clamminess that this can cause. The mix of nylon with 9% elastane and 3% polyester is not prone to dampness and does a good job of wicking sweat away from the skin.

It’s only the front and rear panels of the Endura Fishnet base layer that are made of the open mesh; the side panels are woven in a closed knit. But the Endura Fishnet base layer is completely seamless through the body, with the transition between the open and closed fabric sections absolutely smooth.

There are just a couple of flatlocked seams in the shoulders and a flat seam at the bottom hem, holding the base layer together. There’s a lot of stretch in the fabric, so it fits closely for good skin contact and effective moisture management. This makes it very comfortable under tighter fitting jerseys and means that it will cope with a wide range of body shapes.

Endura makes the Fishnet in just two sizes: S/M and L/XL, reflecting the flexible, stretchy fit. There are black and white options. There’s good length and the stretch means that you can pull the Endura Fishnet base layer down to get overlap with your shorts. But unlike some base layers, there’s no extra drop to the tail to accommodate the cycling position.