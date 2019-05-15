Score 8/10 Pros Comfortable, soft, lightweight base layer

Gore’s entry into the summer base layer sweepstakes, the Gore M Base Layer shirt, comes with a lightweight pinpoint fabric with a soft touch. Whereas other manufacturers have gone with wider meshes or, in the case of the Endura Fishnet base layer, an open net design, Gore gives you a more even texture to its weave.

The company markets the Gore M Base Layer shirt for running, fast hiking and cross country skiing, as well as for cycling. So the cut is more all-round than some base layers, without the dropped tail that can help with coverage at the bottom of the back. Nevertheless, there’s plenty of length, so you’re unlikely to end up with a cold, damp spot above your shorts.

Since it’s sleeved, there are a few extra seams in the Gore M Base Layer shirt over a sleeveless number. But the raglan sleeves and the body seams are all flatlocked, so that’s really not an issue. There’s a sleeveless variant if you prefer and both are available in black as well as the white colour tested.

Gore’s website suggests that its sizes may run a bit on the small side. That’s true of some of Gore’s garments, but there’s plenty of stretch in the Gore M Base Layer shirt, so you’re unlikely to find that its an issue; I was comfortable in my usual medium rather than needing to size up. And in a base layer, it’s good to have a closer fit to ensure that sweat is wicked away well.

I was comfortable climbing Monte Grappa in the Gore M Base Layer shirt under a summer weight jersey, even though the final 700m of elevation gain was above the snow line. There was minimal sweat build-up, even at lower elevations, thanks to the predominant polypropylene content.

But, as you’d expect, coming down was a bit cold, even under a shell jacket; with such a lightweight fabric, Gore’s claim that the Gore M Base Layer shirt will prevent windchill is a bit wide of the mark. There’s a version with a Gore Windstopper front panel if you want more protection.

But for hotter summer rides, the Gore M Base Layer shirt is an efficient undergarment that will definitely help keep you at a comfortable temperature.