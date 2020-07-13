Score 8/10 Pros Great fit

Low weight

Well ventilated Price as reviewed: £159.00

Although designed as multi-sport glasses, there are plenty of features within the 100% Hypercrafts that make them a great choice as your dedicated cycling shades.

They share the same 5.5 cylindrical design as the 100% S3 models and once again they prove it to be a great shape, offering an uninterrupted view, even at the furthest peripheries of your vision. It makes a noticeable difference when glancing over your shoulder or passing a sideways glance at movement on the road.

The frame is made of UltraCarbon, which is essentially a nylon and carbon hybrid material. It’s a construction that 100% boasts will make the frames stronger. Having previously snapped a set of 100% S3 glasses I don’t personally see this as unnecessary. I’ve noticed less flex in the arms and an altogether more premium feel.

At 24g, these glasses are the lightest that I’ve used and the lack of weight is a big factor in their comfort. Without a full frame they feel light on your face, and with only three contact points (arm tips and nose) they’re well ventilated for hot rides. Even on rough roads or when glancing down at my Garmin they haven’t moved off my face and I’ve been very impressed with their secure fit.

Unlike Oakley, 100% glasses don’t ship with a “HiPER” lens as standard (the brand’s equivalent of a Prizm lens), instead, you have to either buy a HiPER pair for more money (either £159 for the HiPER blue Topaz or £179 For HiPER Coral) or buy the lens as an upgrade later on.

My non-HiPER Blue Topaz mirrored lens was sufficient in harsh sunlight, and it blocks out the full spectrum of UV rays, including damaging UVA and UVB. With a filter category of three they’re suitable for mountainous riding, too. However, without the added contrast of the HiPER lens it struggled to cut through dappled light, making it difficult to pick out potholes in wooded areas.

The Hypercraft glasses are available with four different frame colours and lens options: the Blue Topaz tested here, a HiPER Blue Topaz a Soft Gold lens and a Matte Stone Grey with a HiPER Coral lens. All models come with an additional clear lens.

Verdict With a great fit and an expansive lens the 100% Hypercraft are great riding glasses, however we’d recommend going for a HiPER lens

Details

Weight: 24g

