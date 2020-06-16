Garmin Edge 1030 Plus and 130 Plus models launched

Garmin has announced updates to both its Garmin Edge 1030 and Garmin Edge 130 models. The computers, which now carry Garmin’s ‘Plus’ moniker, offer a slew of new headline features and updates.

Garmin Edge 1030 Plus and 130 Plus need to know:

Touchscreen remains on top model

Buttons remain on smaller model

New options to ‘pause’ mapping

1030 Plus model auto-configures from previous devices

>> Struggling to get to the shops try 6 issues of Cycling Weekly magazine for just £6 delivered to your door <<

Garmin Edge 1030 Plus: Hardware updates

The Garmin 1030 Plus finally brings the flagship computer in line design-wise with the rest of its stablemate. The computer has dropped the white body of the last model for the black and grey designed now used across the Garmin Edge 830 as well as the 130 and the 130 Plus.

The 1030 Plus retains its 3.5-inch display as well as the touchscreen that have become typical on Garmin’s higher end computer offerings. The screen was significantly improved from the 1030 to the Edge 830 and that same touchscreen goes across to the 1030 Plus. Garmin says that the new screen is resistant to impact from rain and should be responsive even when using gloves.

As well as the Edge 830’s screen the 1030 Plus computer also receives the Edge 830’s more powerful processor, with the brand claiming it’s twice as quick to load maps and respond to touches.

To slim down the 1030 Plus’ profile Garmin has removed the additional SD card slot typically used to house additional maps, although Garmin says this is offset through an increase in internal storage, which now sits at 32gb.

Watch: Route building tips and tricks

Garmin Edge 1030 Plus: Gravel ready

Once considered a road range of computers, Garmin’s Edge devices have adapted and changed over time to represent what cyclists are doing. Whether that’s using the device to navigate, for Strava Live segments or the now variated needs of gravel riders.

Gravel or adventure riding clearly requires different things from a computer than road cycling. For starters it less about watts, aerodynamics and Vo2 Max and more about mapping, navigation and being safe in the wild. With this in mind, Garmin has extended its base maps so that the 1030 Plus now comes with coverage of America and Europe as standard as well as improved off road mapping and guidance.

Garmin is also announcing a new ‘pause’ feature, where riders can pause their routing if they want to explore more trails in a certain area or travel down a different road than what they’d originally mapped. According to Garmin once resumed, the computer will offer a few different choices. It can either guide riders back to the original route or guide them to re-join the existing route at a further point.

According to Garmin, boosting battery life was key to improving the devices off-road performance. The 1030 Plus now carries a claimed 24 hours in intensive use (sensors, screen switching, phone connectivity, mapping) and 48 hours in low use.

Trailforks, the popular off-road routing software, remains baked into the device but receives ‘Forksight’ mode, which automatically displays upcoming forks in the trail and will show riders where they are within a trail network.

On-the-fly routing is possible via Garmin’s Trendline software which chooses routes based on Garmin’s pre-existing ride data that others have uploaded. It’s also reiterating the announcement from the last couple of weeks that routes made on Strava and Komoot will now sync automatically to your device rather than needing to be manually uploaded.

Garmin Edge 1030 Plus: Seamless setup

The other headline update for this new flagship model is a new setup process. Previously, users would have had to configure their settings manually, pressing through various screens and data fields to find what worked for them and in what places. Instead, as long as your previous device has up-to-date software (version 9.5 on the 1030 or 5.50 on the 830) Garmin says the new device should pre-populate custom ride profiles based on their previous edge settings. Garmin says that it is now possible to set up your device in less than three minutes.

Meanwhile, new users will receive the most popular set-ups from other users based on what sensors they have and their ride types.

Garmin Edge 1030: Performance pushing

Although the new 1030 looks to edge into the flourishing gravel market it retains its spot as Garmin’s flagship do-it-all device. According to Garmin it’s still capable of tracking Vo2 Max, recovery time, training load, training focus and more. It continues to feature heat and altitude acclimation as well as notifications to eat or refuel.

Garmin Edge 130 Plus

Garmin’s smallest device also receives a new update, and fans off its no-nonsense design will be relieved to see its compact display (1.8-inches) and simple buttons remain.

For its size, the Edge 130 proved to be a veritable power house and the Plus looks to be no different, featuring much of the same performance pushing features as the 1030 Plus. In particular, the smaller device now gets Climb Pro; software that gives you detailed information on upcoming ascents. It pulls the information from your routing which can now sync seamlessly to the 130 Plus from Strava or Komoot.

Garmin has also added an accelerometer to the 130 Plus which now enables incident detection as well as a host of new mountain biking jump metrics.

As well as being able to show you jump length and hang time, the 130 Plus will now also give you Grit and Flow ratings for your trail riding.

Garmin says the 130 Plus can achieve 12 hours of battery life with low use but it’s more likely to be closer to 8 with sensors equipped and routing enabled.