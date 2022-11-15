No cables in sight: meet the new and fully integrated Moots Vamoots CRD

There are few brands I know that get named on cyclists' shortlists for dream bikes as consistently as Moots.

Moots was founded in 1981 by cycle tourer and Mountain Bike Hall of Famer Kent Eriksen in the idyllic mountain town of Steamboat Spring, Colorado, with the belief that every ride should be empowering and inspiring.

And for 41 years now, Moots has been steadily earning a reputation for hand-crafting some of the finest titanium bikes and components on the market.

In a time when other performance brands switched to carbon, Eriksen maintained the belief that only titanium can provide the best performance and ride quality. And while the brand has innovated and modernized its frame designs to stay at the forefront of trends like mountain biking, cyclocross and now, gravel riding, the love of titanium stays true.

And while titanium frames probably won’t ever get quite as light, as aero or as stiff as their modern carbon counterparts, a thousand cyclists turn to Moots every year for a performance bike with the unique ride feel, durability, timeless look and customization only titanium and Moots can provide.

Introducing the Vamoots CRD

The 2022 Moots Vamoots CRD (Image credit: Anne-Marije Rook)

Moots today introduced the all-new Vamoots CRD, which stands for Complete Road Design and serves as the new pinnacle of the Vamoots road line.

An on-road performer, the CRD features Moots’ well-loved double-butted RSL (Race Super Light) tubing and is made to go fast, to go long and to handle nimbly.

The CRD also sports 3D printed dropouts to save weight, add stiffness to the rear end and perfect brake caliper alignment.

The front-end is perhaps the biggest head-turner with an all-new integrated cockpit featuring Enve bars and a Chris King Aeroset 3 to completely hide the brake cables and housing for sharp lines and super clean look.

The CRD is made for the wide open pavement and optimized around 28-to-30c road tires but will clear 32mm tires if you prefer more cushion.

Some highlights of this dedicated, modern, roadie:

Oversized 44mm head tube

Chris King Aero 3 headset

Enve aero cockpit

Enve fork

Refined 3D printed dropouts

Chris King T47 bottom bracket with a 86.5mm shell

27.2 seat post diameter

42 x 12 rear spacing

Tire clearance up to 32mm

Electronic shifting only

Timeless, brushed finish with customization options



Our review bike came stocked with:

the beautiful Midnight blue Chris King components including headset, wheel hubs and bottom bracket

Chris King carbon wheelset

SRAM Red AXS

the complete build weighed in at 7.9k on my garage scale





MSRP: From $13,086.00