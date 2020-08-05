Score 10/10 Pros Superb fit

Seemless connectivity

Free app for those without other devices Cons None Price as reviewed: £39.99

Traditionally, heart rate straps have always come with a product. Be it a Polar watch, or any GPS device that sits on your bike or wrist. The strap would come in the box and link with that product and, as tech improved over time, that product alone (riding with a Polar in the 1990s it wasn’t uncommon to confuse the device if riding with someone else using one.)

The Wahoo Tickr however is sold as a stand-alone product, that if used with the Wahoo app can give you the majority of ride data you’ll need through use of your phone’s GPS. So if you exercise with your phone and only want some basic info there is no need to purchase another device.

Download the Wahoo app, sign up and enter your details (age, height, gender and weight) and off you go. You can also enter your FTP if known, and your maximum and resting heart rates. From there it will calculate your training zones (see below for more) to help decipher a training session and track your progress. The app can also connect to your favourite fitness tracking app (Strava, Training Peaks, Komoot, RideWithGPS and many more) to upload your details after a workout.

For riders with other devices the Tickr will connect seamlessly if our experience is anything to go by. With both Bluetooth and ANT+ there’s nothing it won’t talk to. Other Wahoo devices are a given, we used it with an old Garmin 520, a Garmin Forerunner watch and Zwift. All of them linked quickly to the Tickr and never once dropped a connection or gave a questionable reading. Wahoo claims the Tickr will work over a range of 10ft and hold three simultaneous connections to different devices.

The Tickr comes in two parts, the elastic strap, which includes the sensors, and the pod which holds the battery and all electronics. It’s this part that transmits info to external devices. The pod sits in the middle of your chest and attaches on either side to the strap with a popper, the metal in which makes the connection between by which the sensors communicate with the pod. The fit of the strap is superb.

Gone are the days of an eight-inch harder plastic front section sitting on your chest (think back to the old Garmin or Polar straps) with the ultra slim sensors moulded to the back of the elastic. These bend and twist in any direction giving a perfect fit around your rib cage. You won’t even feel them there. The strap never slipped out of position or sat off of my chest and lost signal. Even when running it stayed perfectly in position and didn’t need to be uncomfortably tight to hold its position.

When clipped together the blue and red LED lights on top of the pod flash to tell you the device has woken up. Different flashes of the blue LED will tell you when it is and isn’t paired while the red one flashes with your heart rate.

Wahoo training zones

The Wahoo app will auto-calculate both power and HR training zones, using the parameters below. The power thresholds do seem slightly contradictory when swapping between six seven and eight zones. For example, using my FTP of 228 (no laughing at the back please) the six zone formula gives my lactacte threshold zone a range of 202 – 234w, but switch to the eight zone parameters and steady state is listed as 202 – 234w with threshold intervals at 235 – 267w. Worth remembering that these are guides, and you’ll either need a bit of experimentation to work out what’s best for you, or input from a coach.

Specifications

The Tickr weighs in at 48 grams and is powered by a CR2032 coin battery (common in many watches and power metres). This should give it around 500hrs of battery life. The strap is handwashable while the pod is water resistant to five ft. The elastic strap is adjustable from 23 to 48 inches

Verdict With easy connectivity to any device or platform, and a great fit it's hard to fault this HRM. The Wahoo fitness app (iPhone and Android compatible) means you can monitor and track your workouts without the need for another device like a watch or gps computer. All this makes it money well spent and we found no reason to fault it.

Details

Weight: 48g

Contact: uk.wahoofitness.com

