This is a deal that you just can't unsee this Black Friday – a massive 73% off this smart exercise bike

There are some deals that, when you see them, you don't ask yourself whether you can afford to buy it, but whether you can afford not to. At a full 73% off the full price, this is surely one of them.

Echelon Connect EX3 exercise bike: Was $1,299.99, now $349.99 at Echelon

If there is a deal offering more off an item this Black Friday, I've yet to see it.



When we reviewed this bike we called it the best alternative to a Peloton bike, and praised its "simplicity of use straight out of the box", and its "entertainment via the bespoke app".

If the idea of taming the winter months with a bit of indoor riding has always appealed, but the price of a smart trainer put you off, this is probably the answer right here.

At this price you might even want to buy a second one for a family member.

While the 73%-off mega deal is available only in the US, British smartbike seekers can also benefit from what by any other standard would be a super deal on Echelon's EX5 Smart Connect exercise bike, which is coming in with an impressive £350 off – that's 26%.

Echelon EX5 Smart Connect: Was £1349, now £999 | Save 26% at Amazon

Unlike the EX3, the EX5 comes with an impressive 21.5in touchscreen, so if you don't own a tablet, this could be the answer.

It's a compact and sturdy bike, with plenty of accommodation for riders of (almost) all heights – from 4ft 5in to 6ft 8in (134-203cm). The magnetic flywheel is silent and offers 32 different resistance settings, depending on whether you want an easy spin or a full-bore VO2 max session.

It also comes with SPD / platform pedals, and a phone and tablet holder up front, so you can keep tabs on your workouts or (shhh...) just watch your favourite movie.

Echelon offers two different pricing plans, with the Premium Plan offering riders access to live classes led by Echelon's own trained instructors, off-bike exercise classes such as strength and yoga, scenic rides, a five-year warranty and up to five people on the same plan. Or, you can connect to Zwift via a bridging app.