This is a deal that you just can't unsee this Black Friday – a massive 73% off this smart exercise bike

Echelon are giving you very nearly three-quarters off the Connect EX3 bike. Get 'em while they're hot

Echelon EX3 bike on Black Friday
(Image credit: Echelon)
James Shrubsall
By
published
in Deals

There are some deals that, when you see them, you don't ask yourself whether you can afford to buy it, but whether you can afford not to. At a full 73% off the full price, this is surely one of them.

Echelon Connect EX3 exercise bike: Was $1,299.99, now $349.99 at Echelon

Echelon Connect EX3 exercise bike: Was $1,299.99, now $349.99 at Echelon
If there is a deal offering more off an item this Black Friday, I've yet to see it.

View Deal
Echelon EX5 Smart Connect: Was £1349, now £999 | Save 26% at Amazon

Echelon EX5 Smart Connect: Was £1349, now £999 | Save 26% at Amazon
Unlike the EX3, the EX5 comes with an impressive 21.5in touchscreen, so if you don't own a tablet, this could be the answer.

View Deal

