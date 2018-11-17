100% has made quite a splash in the road cycling market, with its high profile sunglass sponsorship of Peter Sagan. But the brand’s roots are in motocross and it also makes a range of MTB kit, including the 100% Brisker gloves.

When we checked, our colleagues at MBR had the same number of fingers as us, so we reckon the 100% Brisker gloves work as well for cooler weather road cycling as for mountain biking.

>>> Best winter cycling gloves

The 100% Brisker gloves are available in a range of colours, and in women’s and youth fit as well as men’s. There are other 100% gloves for colder weather riding and for wet conditions as well. But the 100% Brisker model is good for dry autumn rides, with a lightly insulated softshell top surface, that keeps the wind off and adds the right amount of warmth. You also get reflective elements – a massive 100% logo – for when you’re riding in lower light conditions.

The clarino synthetic leather palm material is quite thin. It has silicone bands to ensure grip and touch-active index finger and thumb, so you can work touch screens when wearing them. It’s comfortable and grippy, although you’d be better looking elsewhere if you want thicker padding for additional bar comfort.

The 100% Brisker gloves have a stretchy cuff, so they’re close fitting. There’s a velcro tab on the underside to adjust the fit too. They wouldn’t fit over a jacket, but the cuffs are tight enough that the 100% Brisker gloves will fit under your jacket’s cuffs for an airtight connection. 100% has a comprehensive size chart to make sure that you get the right fit. But its sizing is pretty accurate and the close fit ensures that your gloves don’t rub as you ride.

At £27, the 100% Brisker gloves are good value for a warmer, cool weather pair.

Verdict The 100% Brisker gloves are comfortable and well padded on their upper surfaces, although the clarino synthetic leather palms are quite thin. They provide a good level of warmth for cooler weather rides – and maybe some of the Sagan magic will rub off too.