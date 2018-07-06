Peter Sagan’s latest limited edition 100% sunglasses released for sale

Sagan Limited Edition launched ahead of the Tour de France

We all love to see which new pair of 100% sunnies Peter Sagan will be wearing when he lines up at a race. So to mark the start of the Tour de France, 100% has launched three new Peter Sagan special edition designs.

They come with iridescent frame which, due to the manufacturing process, are all slightly different. All will come with the same red/gold mirror Hiperlens lens that Sagan will be using at the Tour. They also feature Sagan’s logo and special packaging.

UK availability is from Sigma Sports and will be very limited.

The three models on offer are the Speedcraft, the S2 and the Speedtrap. 100% says that the Speedcraft is the ultimate sports performance design, with grippy nose pads and temple tips for a secure fit and all-day comfort.

The brand says that the S2 is aimed at everyday sports performance. It comes with a laser etched edge, so that it looks like a full frame design, although there’s no bottom rim.

The Speedtrap is the most angular design, with a chunky frame that 100% says is designed to provide futuristic styling and follow the natural contours of the eye. There are in-built cooling vents and three way adjustable temple arms.

Prices for the 100% Sagan limited edition sunnies are £199.99 for the Speedcraft and S2 and £209.99 for the Speedtrap.