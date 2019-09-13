Score 7/10 Pros Well Vented Cons Fit and sizing is small

Little adjustability Price as reviewed: £40

The Van Rysel Aerofit 900 helmet is made of foam EPS, and it uses an In-Mould technique to create the polycarbonate shell. Something, which the French brand boasts, allows the helmet to be made far lighter.

In reality, with a weight of 251g I’d hesitate to echo the ‘extremely light’ claims of Decathlon but at £39.99, it is par for the course with other value helmets. No doubt, the addition of plastic stylistic details have added weight for no additional function – for example the plastic grill on the front three vents.

In total, the helmet features 10 vents on the top and two on the rear plus an exhaust port, all of which do a grand job of keeping your head cool. However, there is a frustrating lack of ports for glasses – but this does tend to be a higher price point feature.

The Van Rysel Aerofit’s sizing is a little wayward. Usually with a size medium helmet I have to really ratchet the retention dial, but with the Van Rysel it was snug from the off, suggesting the helmet comes up a little bit small.

The retention dial is big and easy to get a hand to when riding along but isn’t as finessed as the likes used on Bell or Giro helmets.

Once the Van Rysel Aerofit 900 is secured the helmet sat securely on top of my head with no shaking or moving when riding over rough terrain. However, unlike other brands, which have extended coverage down the back and sides of the skull, the Aerofit feels more perched on top of your head.

The straps down the side of the head are no adjustable, so there’s no wiggle room there to adjust the fit of the helmet around the ears. The under-the-chin clip is adjustable however, so you can tighten the helmet down.