Gore-Tex’s technology has been shaking up the wet-weather jacket scene for some time, and now Castelli has adopted its Shakedry technology into the Castelli Idro Pro Jacket.

Shakedry isn’t a Castelli technology, and neither is it new. It was created by leading outdoor brand Gore-Tex a couple of seasons ago and is now being used by the Italian brand for this jacket.

It’s a highly technical, hydrophobic piece of kit that truly needs to be seen to be believed! Wet the surface of the jacket and the water beads immediately with seemingly no water absorption at all. Shaking it sees the water fall of the jacket, leaving it bone dry.

Science aside, I’m also really impressed with the fit of the jacket, which fits my long arms – unlike a lot of jackets I’ve worn. The darker material on the chests and the elbows is type of Gore Stretch material, which does a great job of letting the jacket sit close to the body and not flapping in the wind like a lot of packable jackets can. There was also no sagging in the material across the chest or bunching across the shoulders.

The Castelli Idro Pro is better suited to very grim days on the bike as it’s thicker than most packable jackets and has a bit of heft to it. When riding on milder rides I did notice it made my jersey underneath damp with sweat.

Watch: Buyer’s guide to winter jackets

The thickness also makes it harder to pack down and while it does still fit into a rear pocket it occupies more space than other packable jackets. This size partnered with a stiff zip also makes the jacket tough to take off while still riding.

The jacket is finished with two rear pockets so you don’t have to scrabble around for your valuables, although it does leave them more open to the elements.