A windproof thermal jersey should be a mainstay of any cyclist’s wardrobe, especially if your geographical location ‘enjoys’ a climate similar to the one we experience in the UK. And if anyone knows about designing the perfect kit to cope then it has to be Scottish based brand Endura. The Pro SL HC Windproof jacket fits the bill nicely for a jacket aimed at protecting the rider when the weather gets dreary and the temperature drops.

Endura starts with a fully windproof, fleece lined material for the front and side panels and at the arms. It combines this protective layer with a non-windproof but still thick and fleecy back panel to help with temperature regulation.

Thankfully Endura has thought a lot about the features that can make or break a garment of this type and has nailed down the basics perfectly. The collar is a great case in point. This is tall enough to really protect the neck from the cold and also features an internal baffle to completely close off any chance of wind and moisture from getting in. It’s really soft against the skin and also has two highly visible, reflective stripes at the back.

The cuffs are another notable feature. These are really snug against the skin thanks to clever panel shaping and additional elastication on the inner panel. Preventing any ingress of cold air at a point where temperature conservation is key. The only critical thing I could say about this feature is it can be difficult to stretch the cuff over a really thick winter glove.

The rear hem features a short drop that could have been a little longer to help keep your rear end a little warmer and drier.

Four bellowed pockets, including a zipped valuables one, enable expansive storage for even the longest winter ride. The jacket also features additional reflective detailing at the sleeves and on the middle rear pocket.

The fit is quite race oriented with a slimmer outline than many similar jerseys, so is best worn as either a mid-layer or on as an outer with just a base layer. It’s a fit that ticks all the boxes if you still want to go out and ride hard during colder weather with very little in the way of excess material. The sleeves are almost perfect for my thin arms, something I normally struggle with. For those who don’t have this issue usually, then there is also enough stretch and room to accommodate without feeling too tight.

This jacket works best when the temperature hovers between zero and ten degrees, when teamed with a long sleeve base layer. As a heavy sweater, I did find the jacket held onto moisture a little more than some other similar items when working hard – but the upside is the tighter knit of the fabric makes it more useful in colder conditions when others might struggle to provide enough thermal insulation.

Verdict Exceptional fit, excellent thermal properties, decent level of weatherproofing and well thought out features should make the Endura Pro SL HC Windproof a go-to staple of every cyclist's winter wardrobe.

Details

Sizes: XS-XXL

Colour: Black/printed

Contact: www.endurasport.com

