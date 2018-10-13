The Santini Vega Xtreme is the brand’s new, do it all winter jacket that’s built for those who are going to go riding whatever the weather.

The jacket is made from Polartec’s Windbloc fabric and features a three layer construction, maximising waterproofing and insulation. You’ll do well to get wet in this, with water beading off the jacket as fast as it can hit it and its as waterproof as the Castelli Perfetto, my winter jacket of choice.

According to the brand, the jacket uses a microporous membrane to maximise breathability, but, as with most heavy duty winter jackets, I’ve found I’ve ended up pretty sweaty underneath.

Granted, the 8/9 degree mornings we’ve been having have probably been a touch mild for a jacket designed for when the mercury hits zero, but I’m very pleased I have it in my armoury for when my morning commutes become bitterly cold. So far I’ve been wearing this jacket with just a long sleeve base layer underneath and, depending on the temperature, a gilet on top.

The fit of the jacket is very good and I was surprised and very pleased with how figure hugging it is, especially considering its size when unzipped. Wearing a size small, there’s no bagginess on the shoulders or chest, the material stretches nicely at the elbows, and, amazingly, it fits my long arms. Result!

But what really makes the Santini Vega Xtreme jacket is its well considered finishing details. For example there are three rear pockets and a special zipped one with additional waterproofing, helping you feel comfortable chucking a phone or your wallet in it.

Then there are the cuffs which are fleece lined on the inside and long enough to avoid that frustrating gap between wrist and glove that plague other winter jackets, especially for long armed folk like myself. Finally, the soft high neck traps heat inside the jacket very well.

It also come with an extra long tail but I’ve found that it tends to fold itself upwards rather than protecting your bum. My other gripe would be that it’s only available in black, but a smattering of reflective detailing do help brighten it up at night.

Ultimately, at £210 it’s a very expensive piece of kit, but the Santini Vega Xtreme is as waterproof as the Castelli Perfetto jacket, but with a better fit and more finishing touches. Very impressive.