Score 8/10 Pros Warm whilst breathable

Great fit Cons No zip pocket Price as reviewed: £120

I had a version of Alé’s PRR roubaix lined jersey last winter, and once the cold descended, it became a regular cycling wardrobe staple.

The PRR (‘pro race research’) Sunset Jersey is a thermal layer ideal for hard rides in the colder months and just about suitable for relaxed rides in autumn.

Buy now: Alé PRR Women’s Sunset long sleeve jersey from Wiggle for £120

The latest version carries the same performance features, with a new bold design for 2019.

The jersey is constructed from ‘thermo garzato’ fabric, a bi-elastic techno-fabric in polyester designed to provide a quick moisture-wick without limiting breathability. Considering the cold weather suitability and warmth, the jersey is relatively lightweight too.

Wearing the jersey for outdoor track sessions in winter, I could ride comfortably on the coldest days, without overheating as the intensity increased.

There’s no water repellant treatment so you’d need to carry an additional waterproof in changeable conditions, if you want to stay dry.

The fit is comfortable but close enough to remove chance of flapping; sizes range from XS to 5XL and the small was perfect on my UK size 8/10 frame.

As per most of Alé’s women’s kit, the hem dips down at the hips creating a flattering streamline not dissimilar to that you’d find on a speedsuit or skinsuit. The side panels help ensure the fit is spot on and a silicone gripper keeps the jersey in place on the bike.

At £120, you’d expect some luxury features, and the Italian brand has supplied the likes of nicely fitted cuffs with an ergonomic fit which is longer on the top – the area most exposed to the wind with your hands on the bars.

As you’d expect, you get three rear pockets, with a stretch of reflective dots along the rear. There’s no zipped compartment, though, which feels like an omission at this price point.