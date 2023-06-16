Altura Endurance Short Sleeve Jersey (men's) review

The Altura Endurance Short Sleeve Jersey has been designed for long days out riding. With its semi-fitted cut and single color style it has enhanced levels of comfort that will help with days with changeable weather.

Rear of garment showing pockets (Image credit: K Grele)

Altura Endurance Short Sleeve Jersey: construction

This Altura Endurance Short Sleeve Jersey features a high wicking merino mix fabric in the main body zones, with the arm and underarm areas being made from a knitted mesh fabric. It uses a Polartec Delta fabric, which targets wicking and fast drying, but doesn't actively cool the body, which in turn reduces wet-cling.

It features a full length zip, three top entry pockets plus a fourth side entry zipped pocket. There is a silicone hem gripper to keep the jersey in place as well as reflective detailing.

Altura Endurance Short Sleeve Jersey: the ride

I found the medium size, which is my normal top size, to fit well. The semi-fitted description was accurate, and that it felt akin to a nicely fitting T-shirt. Close but not too close! The looser cut was certainly comfortable and allowed a base layer to be worn underneath on cooler days without becoming overly tight. In fact, while this top has been on long term test, I have found that it has been a versatile layer, particularly through the winter. It can fit over a thicker long sleeve merino thermal top and bib tights very easily without constricting the torso, as well as keeping you snug when riding with a lighter layer underneath. In the heat of last summer it was worn as a single layer and the semi-fitted nature suited more relaxed rides. It was still a good cut. The wider sleeves do allow a little air up them and the looser cut in the front panel flutters in the wind a little, albeit silently.

The knitted mesh underarm panels use Polartec Delta fabric which allows wicking and fast drying but doesn't overly cool the body down. The Delta does this through elevated touch points (the mesh) for increased airflow, faster moisture dispersal which reduces wet-cling. This is when a fabric becomes damp and causes that unpleasant cool feeling on the skin. This certainly felt that it worked well, and would suit long day rides, especially touring, where a degree of stop-start means that you don't want to stop with a damp garment which then excessively cools you down.

The fabric was nice to the touch and it had a matt finish. I've liked other garments with a merino wool mix as often their 'temperature window' feels wider than solely man-made fabrics. The man-made fibres do allow technical functions possibly more than natural fibres, so by combining the two types you arrive at a good mix.

I thought that the style, using a single block of colour, was suited to people wanting a cycling garment with technical functionality but didn't want to look like a 'Pro' in team kit.

I've washed it some 30 times now, at 30 degrees C. using a gentle detergent, and there has been no discernible wear or bobbling of the fabric. This makes it highly likely to be a long lasting and hard wearing jersey.

Showing three top entry pockets plus a fourth side entry zipped pocket. (Image credit: K Grele)

Altura Endurance Short Sleeve Jersey: value and conclusion

The jersey comes in a range of colors, including (but not limited to): Red, Black, and Teal. The sizes range from Small to XXL and, at full price, the Altura Endurance Short Sleeve Jersey comes in at £80 / €100, but we have seen regular discounts up to as much as 60% off.

Given that it has proved to be a hard wearing, good looking and versatile garment, the Endurance Short Sleeved Jersey comes recommended for those who want the performance of modern fabrics but don't want to be an advertising hoarding for racing cycling's sponsors!