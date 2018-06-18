Although it’s not got the mesh fabric and see-through look of some ultra-light jerseys, the Endura Triangulate jersey is in the same league, weighing just 122 grams for a size medium.

The Endura Triangulate collection is a limited edition and you can get shorts and socks to match the jersey.

The front and rear panels of the Endura Triangulate jersey are a quite thin fabric, with the triangle pattern printed on them that gives the jersey its name. The side panels and the arms, with their seamless raw ends, are an even lighter, more stretchy material, that ensures that the Endura Triangulate jersey has a close fit without windflap whilst still giving plentiful airflow on hot days. At the same time, Endura has left enough room that it’s comfortable, without the squeezed-in feel you can get from some performance pieces.

You get the standard three rear pockets in the Endura Triangulate. They have a stretchy tape at their tops and there’s reinforcement built into the tops of the seams. This means that there’s no pocket sag when loaded up and minimal chance of seams pulling at the jersey back.

Used gel wrappers are always a nuisance. They are usually sticky once you’ve consumed the contents and can make a mess of other stowed kit, but throwing them out is a definite no-no. So the Endura Triangulate jersey has a mesh fourth pocket sewn into the right side, letting you keep your used gels away from other kit until you find a convenient bin or get home from your ride.

You don’t get any reflectives. But there is a large Endura logo centre rear and the right arm has a yellow band, for a bit of extra visibility. With the Endura Triangulate designed for warm summer rides, I reckon that this is enough to make you a bit easier to see.

At £70, the Endura Triangulate looks like good value compared to other lightweight technical jerseys, which frequently head north of £100. It’s stylish and comfortable too.

Verdict The Endura Triangulate jersey gives you a stylish summer look in a lightweight piece. It’s close fitting without being uncomfortable, thanks to its stretchy fabrics and has nice technical features like the raw edged sleeves and fourth gel pocket.