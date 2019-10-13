Score 9/10 Pros Comfortable, stretchy fit

No fuss Cons Finish on the cuffs could be neater Price as reviewed: £90

A comfortable wardrobe staple that will keep the cold out in comfort

When the autumn threshold arrives, a comfortable but breathable long sleeved jersey is a must – and Giro’s Chrono option won’t be a let down.

A great shoulder season autumn jersey has to be cut from quality material, and Giro has chosen brushed-back high loft Italian fabric.

High loft means that the cloth is super soft and easily compressible, leading to a mixture of soft and stretchy that absolutely sets the garment apart.

Whilst you’ll need a proper waterproof to keep you happy in a real downpour, Giro has used a water repellent finish which effectively traps droplets on the surface, where they sit and roll off as long as rainfall is not too heavy.

At the pockets, the snow and cycling brand have slotted a strip of stretchy mesh at the bottom of each compartment, to make them expandable. This means you can fit more in there, ideal on longer base miles, and if you do get caught in a storm, water should roll right out. There’s a zipped compartment, too.

Visibility typically drops with temperatures, so there’s reflective piping at the lower back and a flash of silver on the collar at the nape of the neck. Placing of reflective features is generally based on data – but I’m not sure this is optimum considering the overhang of a helmet and perhaps a ponytail/plait.

Giro’s fit was always been a hit with me – and the Chrono long sleeved jersey is no exception: close to the skin and streamlined without being restrictive.

The sleeves are long enough to reach my wrists with a little excess (much better than too short), and an elasticated hem keeps the jersey down.

Sizes range from XS to XL, and on my size 8/10 frame the Small was spot on with room for layers underneath if need be.

The finish is a basic seam with added stretch, and at the £89.99 price tag, I’d prefer to see a more attractive cuff, but that’s really a minor nag.

Verdict A soft and stretchy autumn/winter option that can be layered up in the colder months. A great fit with quality fabric - we just question quite why the reflective patch has been placed on the collar where it could be hidden when on the bike.

Details

Weight: 269g

