It may be the end of summer, but there’s still enough warm weather to break out a short-sleeved jersey. The Giro Chrono Pro is a comfortable, performance option.

The Giro Chrono Pro is made of four different fabrics, with an open-weave but still opaque front. The tops of the sleeves and the yoke across the upper back are made in one piece from a different fabric, a little less open and more supportive and with a hexagonal pattern.

The fabric at the back is more closed, while there are darts of a very open mesh at the sides and extending onto the underside of the arms. It’s a good mix that leads to a close but comfortable fit. All except the front have a UPF 50+ sun protection factor and all have high elastane content for plenty of stretch.

Other nice features of the Giro Chrono Pro jersey include a top zip guard and lay-flat, hemless sleeve openings.

There’s a wide elastic hem gripper with silicone pads that extends three-quarters of the way around the waistband. This holds the bottom of the jersey in place well, although I did find that it tended to ride up with repeated out-of-the saddle efforts.

The Giro Chrono Pro’s pockets are impressively roomy. They have darts at the bottom to allow you to load them up. They’re deep and have good-quality elastic at their tops, so that there’s zero chance of stuff falling out as you ride. They have internal supports top and bottom to ensure that they aren’t prone to sag. You get a fourth zipped valuables pocket too.

The rear Giro logo is reflective and there is a reflective tab sewn into each side hem at the base, for good rear visibility, although apart from the blue version, the two other black, and grey colour options are quite muted.

Out riding, the Giro Chrono Pro jersey proved comfortable and easy to live with. There’s very good airflow through the mesh front and side panels. The rear fabric feels a bit crinkly off the bike – a bit like the fabric in some lightweight windproof jackets – but this isn’t noticeable when riding and doesn’t impact the Giro Chrono Pro’s performance.

Verdict The Giro Chrono Pro jersey provides lots of functionality, a comfortable performance fit and good cargo capacity. But it’s quite pricey.