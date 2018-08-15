The Matchy Roubaix jersey is made from an eco-friendly fabric called Repreve that's constructed from recycled water bottles – six per jersey

Matchy is a new French clothing brand that wanted to create good-quality, exclusive products for both female and male cyclists around the world, made of sustainable materials that don’t compromise style or function.

>>> Best spring cycling clothing 2018

Its jerseys are made from 100 per cent recycled fabric. Matchy uses a company called Repreve which has a process of giving a second life to your waste – in this case recycling your plastic bottles. These are melted down, turned into granules and then turned into yarn for the fabric – amazing!

The Matchy Roubaix jersey references the French cobbled Classic, but this is actually a summer jersey and has been a great complement to my summer wardrobe, especially in the latest heatwave.

The first thing to point out about the Matchy Roubaix jersey is how good this product feels in terms of quality. It feels well constructed and hasn’t perished at all during wear or washes – so leave any of those concerns behind.

Matchy has also done a great job on the fabric and the way it feels against the skin. It is the same fabric on the chest, back, shoulders and sleeves with a finer mesh down the ribs to help breathability.

I tested a size small and it certainly is a racer’s cut, which is no bad thing, but I think I would have been a little more comfortable in a size up. This I feel is down to the lack of stretch in the recycled fabric, so check before you buy.

Fit wise, though, the sizing is consistent throughout. For me the fit is very figure hugging but at least it remained the same around the shoulders, which didn’t flap in the wind, the waist and stomach where it doesn’t bunch and around the arms that hold firm in place without any sliding up – so the jersey has done its job in that regard.

Three standard rear pockets that fit a decent amount without sagging and a fourth safety pocket is weather proof and also holds a decent amount of valuables if needed.

All in all a great job by small French brand Matchy, all for a great price too!