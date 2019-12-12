Score 9/10 Pros Excellent fit and features

Interesting designs

Good warmth to weight



Cons Not water resistant or windproof

Price as reviewed: £95

Long known as one of the cooler clothing brands on the block Morvelo has continued to pump out kit that not only looks great but also has the function to back it up. The Thermoactive jersey wins our Editor’s Choice award for providing the perfect balance of warmth and breathability whilst providing a perfect fit.

The Morvelo Thermoactive long sleeved jersey is fleecy without too much bulk and designed to take you through cooler spring and autumn riding, or mild winter days. It’s also really good for layering up under a jacket to keep you warmer or drier if the day threatens something more serious.

Morvelo kit has been a popular choice with UK-based and overseas riders for a long time, with its fresh designs making a change from the usual cycle kit – albeit one that’s increasingly being followed by other makes.

Like other Morvelo kit that we’ve tested, the Morvelo Thermoactive jersey is well cut for the UK rider: close enough to fit well, but with enough room not to be constrictive. There’s also plenty of length to the body and the sleeves, with a pronounced drop from the front to the rear, so that the fit when cycling is really good, without bunching at the front or lack of overlap at the rear.

That’s coupled to close cuffs, collar and bottom gripper so that you don’t end up with cold spots. There’s a backing strip to the front zip to fend off the breeze too.

The Morvelo Thermoactive jersey provides plenty of pocket space to carry the usual winter extras, like additional tools and tubes as well as a packable windproof jacket. You get a fourth hidden pocket on the right side for cash for the café stop. There’s also a white retroreflective Morvelo patch on the central pocket for additional road presence.

Verdict The Morvelo Thermoactive jersey range provides an excellent fit and a good level of warmth for in-between days. It’s useful for layering under a jacket for additional warmth on colder days too.

Details

Weight: 254g

Weight: 254g


