Score 9/10 Pros Second skin fit

Bold design

Increased safety features Cons Just three simple pockets Price as reviewed: £110

Sitting third in Santini’s short sleeve jersey range, the Mito Spilo is certainly one of the standouts of the range. It’s another form-fit jersey and, depending upon which colour scheme you go for, is certainly not for the average wallflower.

Construction is focussed around two main fabrics; primarily a tight knit aero material to keep the jersey as low profile and slippery as possible and a mesh based material used for the side panels for breathability.

The main fabric has been engineered to be incredibly stretchy in some directions whilst maintaining fabric stability in others. In real life this equates to an excellent fitting jersey that allows the body to move freely and not restrict breathing, whilst resisting the urge to stretch when loading the pockets up.

The fit is very figure hugging without being restrictive across the main torso although some riders might find it a little tight in the arms. I usually have issues with sleeves being too loose but in this case they were almost a little too snug. Despite this, the raw cut finish and shaping of the sleeves is perfect and like the Castelli Climber’s 3.0 jersey, the result is a sleeve that is as close to ‘skin tight’ as you will ever get.

Santini has opted for basic three pocket storage at the back of the jersey which is a little disappointing for a jersey of this price. However the Mito Spilo has put its energies into being highly visible and safety conscious so the pocket panels feature a contrasting spotty design to draw the eye. This continues below where the spots are reflective to increase low light visibility.

The wide waist hem is elasticated and has a silicon grip throughout helping to keep the jersey in place.

The Vineyard colour scheme of the test jersey is pretty out there with contrasting purple, orange and pink panels and features, but it does grow on you.

Verdict Santini has created one of the best fitting aero/race jerseys on the market in the shape of the Mito Spilo. Whilst it's bold colour scheme might divide opinion, the extra attention to detail makes this jersey stand out. It's a shame it doesn't have an additional zippered pocket to complete the package.

Details

Sizes: XS-XXXL

Colours: Vineyard, Space blue, Teal, Silver bullet

Weight: 115g (medium tested)

Contact: www.zyrofisher.co.uk

