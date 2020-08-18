Score 9/10 Pros Fit

Moisture wicking

Feel and texture

Pockets Cons Can’t overload pockets Price as reviewed: £100.00

There isn’t a lot I didn’t like about Vulpnie’s Alpine Merino Blend Jersey. Vulpine has designed a comfortable and attractive cycling top. It’s made from odourless merino wool and the brand has dubbed it ‘a Vulpine classic.’

Made from 80 per cent Merino wool and 20 per cent Polyester, this is incredibly soft on the skin. It’s odourless, breathable and wicking.

I wore this jersey three times before I felt it warranted a wash, even in some really hot conditions I didn’t feel like I was overheating and thankfully, didn’t smell either. It certainly suits a range of temperatures, too, riding in rain shower I wasn’t cold, and it seemingly dried off pretty quickly allowing me to maintain a good body temperature.

This jersey, coupled with Vulpine’s cycling jeans was a more casual option for a ride when I went to meet some friends for a drink and even for commuting to work. It’s my go-to option for comfort when I’m out on a ride and my usual jerseys aren’t the best choice for the destination.

In terms of features, the jersey has three pockets, a rear silicone waist gripper, full-length YKK zip and flatlocked seams. Arguably, in terms of design, it’s a good-looking jersey too, the green looks fresh and on-trend.

Coming in at £100 it’s not the cheapest offering available, but I wouldn’t say that the pricing is unrealistic. It comes in a range of colours and in sizes XS-XL. Opting for the medium it worked well in terms of fit, the collar and cuffs weren’t overly tight, and the length was just long enough. However, that’s a personal preference thing, I prefer jerseys to be a little longer, but this was no issue whilst riding.

Most of the time I only had a phone and perhaps a snack in the pockets, but they have plenty of space and are a good depth if you need to store tools or spares, though Vulpine recommend that as the jersey is naturally elastic you don’t load pockets too heavily.

I really like the more casual vibe to this jersey, sometimes you want the comfort and performance of cycling clothing, without it looking too, well, like cycling clothing. You can tell it’s a cycling jersey, but I didn’t feel too out of place sitting outside in a bar having been the only person that cycled.

If you’re after something comfortable that performs well and is suitable for long rides just as much as it is for meeting with friends, this could be an ideal choice.