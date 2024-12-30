Of all of the products I reviewed this year, these are the ones I love the most

As tech editor of Cycling Weekly, I'm in the enviable position of being asked to review scores of new products every year, from inexpensive tubeless valves to extravagant superbikes with price tags to match. Each will receive an authentic, unbiased score based on form, function and performance but, quite rightly, these judgements are made with Cycling Weekly's readers in mind.

My Gear of the Year list is different. Here, I reveal the products that I've connected with on a more personal level. Some of the choices are entirely predictable, while others may surprise you.

I can't wait to discover the remarkable products that 2025 is sure to bring...

Zwift Ride

Zwift Ride - training smart from home has never looked so appealing (Image credit: Future/Simon Fellows)

I never much cared for smart bikes and turbo trainers. I considered them ugly, tricky to set up and, quite frankly, dull to ride. “Give me a set of rollers any day,” was my mantra, usually delivered in a tone as dismissive as it was opinionated.

Then one day, it dawned the 16 May 2024. Not just any day, it was the day I first rode the Zwift Ride at Zwift’s London HQ. First impressions were good. I behaved myself. I didn’t mention rollers once.

Frankly, it was a revelation - here was a smart bike that looked great, was easy to use and made controlling Zwift seamless and fun. It’s also one of the cheapest smart bikes on the market.

Zwift Ride deserves its place in my Gear of the Year selection because it opens up indoor cycling to a whole new audience. Simple, accessible, relatively inexpensive and fun, it’s a pioneering product for 2024.

Brompton G Line

The little Brompton G Line is an absolute ball on fast gravel (Image credit: Future/Simon Fellows)

Owning a Brompton has always been an unrealised ambition of mine. I love the concept, the aesthetic, the quality and the heritage. My problem with them is that they’re urban commuter bikes and I work from home in the countryside. So, I’ve always felt excluded from the Brompton set.

Until now. The Brompton G-Line addresses those of us who live in, or want to commute to and fro, the countryside. The bike could have been a half-hearted anti-climax (looking at you Bear Grylls Brompton C-Line) but fortunately, it’s rather brilliant.

Cleverly, Brompton has comprehensively repurposed its classic little bike as a serious off-roader, without losing any of the brand’s endearing character. It’s stable, nippy, fun and very capable off-road.

I was concerned by the recent recall notice, but it appears that Brompton has proactively addressed the hinge spindle durability issue.

Magicshine Rouleur Colour Photochromic glasses

Remarkably good photochromic glasses for a bargain price (Image credit: Future/Simon Fellows)

For years, I dreamed of riding with photochromic lenses in winter, wishing to rely on sight, not touch (God forbid), to guide me as I rode from dark woodland to bright open spaces and back again.

Two things put me off. I've got an ancient pair of regular Persol photochromic sunglasses and the transition from light to dark is so slow it has to be measured in eons. Secondly, have you seen the cost of these things? Photochromic lenses are seriously expensive.

About 18 months ago, I relented and invested in a set of photochromic lenses for my Oakley Jawbreakers. The performance is superb, but I'm still recovering from the shock of spending £100+/$100+ on a sliver of polycarbonate.

So, when Magicshine offered me the opportunity to try a pair of its £59.99/$64.99 Rouleur photochromic cycling glasses—the price includes frame, lenses, case, and carry bag—I assumed they'd be awful.

To my surprise, they're rather good. OK, unlike the Jawbreakers, the arms cannot be adjusted for length but beyond that, I can't fault them. They transition from Cat 1 to 3 very quickly, are pin sharp, comfortable, secure and weigh a few grams less than my Oakleys. I also think the large, wraparound lenses look cool.

Initially, I was concerned that these budget glasses would fall short when it came to UV protection but they comply with safety standards in the USA, Europe and Australia. My only reservation is that the slight residual Cat 1 tint may not be ideal for technical trails in very dark conditions.

Garmin Edge 1050

Its razor-sharp, bright screen really sets the Edge 1050 apart (Image credit: Future/Simon Fellows)

Over the past few years, I’ve progressed from riding with a Garmin Edge 530 to an Edge 1040 and now, more recently, an Edge 1050. The jump from 530 to 1040 was a quantum leap in terms of speed, screen real estate, battery life and usability. The jump from 1040 to 1050 felt more like a small step backwards. After all, the feature set is near identical and the battery life is worse.

But, once I spent time riding with the 1050 I quickly fell for its brighter, crisper screen and, yes, its virtual bell. I now value these features over the 1040's crazy-long battery life that few of us will ever use or need.

Fizik Tempo Beat

Part gravel shoe, part urban sneaker, these Fizik Tempo Beat shoes are 100% fun (Image credit: Future/Simon Fellows)

Yet another pioneering product for 2024. The Beat colourfully blends a road aesthetic with gravel, commuter and even urban sneakers, yet it never feels like a compromise. On the contrary, these cool-looking shoes with their striking gel soles have a focus – fun. I wear them on rides whenever I value comfort, style and versatility over performance.

Santini Winter Cargo Bib Tights

Cosy, practical and a great fit, the Santini Winter Cargo Bib Tights provide all the comfort my legs need on long, cold rides (Image credit: Future/Simon Fellows)

What’s the worst thing that’s ever happened to cycling? Rear jersey pockets get my vote. Attempting to stow the unstowable in the unseen depths of the unreachable has always seemed like a daft idea to me. I’m more of a cargo pocket man, which is why I love these water-repellant, fleece-lined bibs from Santini. The fit is superb, they’re the ideal weight for mild British winters and they have pockets. Result.

They are part of Santini's gravel line, but I find they perform just as well on winter road rides.