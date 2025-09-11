Prologo NDR range is overhauled today, and we’ve been testing one of them –here’s what you need to know about the new NDR Dimension

Firstly, these are not road bike saddles. Prologo’s NDR range is actually a line-up of XC mountain bike saddles, but it shares the same chassis as the road equivalents – Dimension, Nago, and Scratch – so don’t go anywhere just yet.

Secondly, there’s a Prologo shape to suit you, so this launch covers all those, not just one shape upgrade. I’ve been riding the Dimension, and while saddles are always hard to review because they often represent such a personal choice, the NDR treatment is applied across the range. So, if you get on with Prologo shapes, you should be able to find one that fits you.

The Dimension is one such saddle that works for me. While the previous versions weren't perfect (more on that later), I’ve always got on very well with this one in previous incarnations. I’ve spent a lot of time sitting on it, so it seemed like the logical place to start, even though they sent me one of each.

(Image credit: Andy Carr)

NDR is MTB specific but there's nothing to stop you using it for gravel or road

The standout feature of this 'NDR' saddle range is the ‘upper’ or padding. The presence of it is unusual in a road saddle but less so in MTB, of course. Here, it’s finished in a dark grey, which is quite lovely- not too dark to be black, but not so light that it's hard to incorporate into your bike or kit. It just looks good and a little different from the normal black.

The padding is made of what Prologo calls “Next gen foam” and, apparently, it’s zoned. It’s very comfortable to use, and the additional padding doesn’t seem to add or detract from the comfort of the road version. It feels no softer or firmer than the 3d-printed road version on the Nago which I'm also testing at the moment. It’s a comfort (literally) to know its there, but it doesn’t feel like a sofa.

The anatomical centre is marked on the saddle. Fitters rejoice. In a smart grey / silver keyline. The centre of the saddle is important, as this is where a multitude of fit dimensions can be measured from, regardless of how long the nose of the saddle you’re choosing might protrude or not. This doesn’t make much difference if you’re swapping out one saddle for a newer version of the same model as you can easily find the same set back, but it’s more critical for an accurate custom fit or when exchanging one saddle for another.

A saddle positioned more fore or aft than intended might not support your sit bones in the same way as the last one did, so it’s good to see the mark there to aid correct positioning.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Prologo saddles have used a ‘CPC’ material on some models. They were small black grippers resembling tiny brushes, perhaps reminiscent of a gecko's foot if it were more brush-like. These stuck to your bibshort material like aggressive velcro, and I spent all my time fidgeting trying to detach from them during the few rides I could endure with the CPC-equipped line.

The NDR range never had this, which was a good thing, but Prologo’s latest idea is to paint vertical lines just forward of the anatomical centre but behind the nose. This gives some effective extra security between your thighs while descending, where it’s beneficial to grip your saddle or at least feel it between your legs when hovering just out of the saddle, or fully out. It genuinely works, doing exactly what it aims to do without feeling like it’s going to rip your shorts or pull them around. Because the lines are vertical, fore and aft movement is slightly more controlled, while up and down movement remains freer. In practice, it’s subtle but effective.

(Image credit: Prologo)

Improvements over the old NDR range

There’s also a change to the way the saddle rails are bonded into the chassis, and this is welcome. The older saddles could tend to click at the rail. I haven’t experienced any clicks on this new design. The material they’re using to bond these rails in to the chassis floods up and around the aperture and rail, giving greater confidence that they’ll stay put, or at least if there is movement, there’s now seemingly a flexible material filling any available gaps and giving it a sealed and integrated look. I suspect this is a change to fix that issue.

Another change is to a slightly wider nose. If there were one reason I’d use a similar short ish saddle with a 145mm rear from another brand, over the Prologo versions, it was because the previous nose on the Dimension and Dimension NDR felt a little less refined between your legs, a little too edgy. That seems to be fixed now, with a slightly broader nose and less angular bits poking around in your bum or rubbing at your thighs.

Don’t overlook this saddle because you think it’s for a mountain bike. It is of course, but it’s extra padding seems to weigh less than a box of Swan Vestas, and its not much more than a few Rizlas thicker than the other models really.

Weight-wise at 165g, there’s nothing to the Dimension NDR (although it is a few grams heavier than both Nago and Scratch version) so it feels like you’ve got a bit of a freebie in the padding in that respect. I would especially recommend it if you’ve found you like this saddle shape in the past, but have wished for a tad more padding. This updated version of the Dimension might be the answer to your prayers.

If you're a roadie or gravel rider, you can feel free to ignore the marketing, and you do you, babe. This would be an excellent choice for both gravel and road, if it fits your bum. The same principle will also apply to the other shapes and build quality and finishing seems just as considered.

A long term test will follow when we've spent more time with the range.

The new NDR saddles are available with Nack rails (nano carbon fiber) and Tirox rails (light alloy steel) via www.prologo.it and at authorised Prologo retailers.

Retail price: €229 (Nack rails) / €129 (Tirox rails)

Scratch NDR PAS

Size: 250 x 140 mm

Shape: Round

Nack Rail: 158 g; Ø 7x9.3 mm

Tirox Rail: 205 g; Ø 7 mm

Nago NDR PAS

Size: 245 x 137 mm

Shape: Semi-round

Nack Rail: 152 g; Ø 7x9.3 mm

Tirox Rail: 195 g; Ø 7 mm

Nago NDR

Size: 245 x 137 mm

Shape: Semi-round

Nack Rail: 158 g; Ø 7x9.3 mm

Tirox Rail: 202 g; Ø 7 mm

Dimension R2 NDR

Size: 245 x 143 mm

Shape: Flat

Nack Rail: 165 g; Ø 7x9.3 mm

Tirox Rail: 213 g; Ø 7 mm