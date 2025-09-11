“No saddle sores, no more sit bone pain, and probably most importantly, no more soft tissue pain.” Trek launches new 'pro-tested' 3d printed Aeolus saddle updates

In-house brands smaller parts often go unnoticed, as their marketing focuses on their tour teams and race-winning bikes. However, this doesn’t mean these large bike companies lack dedicated engineers working tirelessly on these satellite products, just like specialist saddle or handlebar brands do.

I can almost picture the Acme Big Bike Brand saddle team at the Christmas party, chatting at the back, while the equivalent of the quarterbacks —the bike designers —bask in star-like attention, spraying champagne and drinking shots from the vodka luge carved, carved in ice, in the image of their race winning bike frames.

Today, the saddle team get their moment, as Trek Bicycle announced its all-new Aeolus saddles. We received a link and a screenshot—no fancy PDF, no stunning photos of the saddle racing across the Sierra Nevada in the evening sun.

But that doesn’t mean the saddles aren’t worthy of your attention. You’ll find the Aeolus saddle range at the very top of the sport. The un-sung boffins at Trek, have been tweaking this range for years, and it is used at the highest echelons of the sport by Lidl Trek and Trek Factory Racing-Pirelli XC teams. These shapes have been raced to countless victories over the years.

In this latest iteration, the Aeolus features lattice technology, part of a ‘comfort-driven performance’ package, available in various fit and construction options. That means noseless, flat, a selection of rail materials, ensuring there is a saddle shape, a cut-out if needed in a suitable size, and a price point for the many not just the few.

Like other brands, Trek employs what it calls AirLoom technology—a 3D-printed matrix claimed to offer greater flexibility for soft tissues and better support for sit bones. It also flexes and moves with the rider to reduce friction, relieve pressure, and eliminates the foam cover, which can contribute to saddle sores.

Trek Driftless athlete Haley Hunter Smith, who has ridden the saddle across 200 miles at Unbound Gravel and eight days of racing at Cape Epic, commented on the new technology, saying:

“No saddle sores, no more sit bone pain, and probably most importantly, no more soft tissue pain.”

Shapes have also been altered, with the new designs created using pressure-mapping technology. Trek made the nose narrower, removed material from the transition zone, and lengthened the sloped section at the top of the saddle to reduce thigh rub and support riders in an aerodynamic racing posture.

(Image credit: Trek)

Specifications and prices

Aeolus RSL AirLoom features a full carbon rail and shell, weighing just 164g (145mm width). It's available in 135, 145, and 155mm widths.

Aeolus Pro AirLoom features full carbon rails and a carbon-composite shell, weighing just 170g (145mm width). It's available in 145 and 155mm widths.

Aeolus Elite AirLoom uses a nylon-composite shell with austenite rails and brings the lattice saddle price point down to a cost that's attractive to more riders. Riders can choose from a 135, 145, or 155mm width.

Riders seeking the updated Aeolus profile without AirLoom lattice can purchase the Aeolus Elite Foam, available in 145 mm and 155mm widths.

Prices range from £169.99 to £329.99, and each saddle comes with a 30 day guarantee so you can try one risk free.

(Image credit: Trek)