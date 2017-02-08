Mavic has combined its road and mountain bike wheelset expertise in the Ksyrium Pro Disc Allroad wheelset, which it launched in 2015. The wheels are designed for riding on mixed terrain, including gravel roads.

The rims are tubeless ready and have Mavic’s smooth ISM milling profile, which is also used on the Ksyrium road wheels and removes material between the spoke holes to save rolling weight.

With their large 19mm internal width, Mavic says they will work with tyres from 28mm up to 40mm. The hubs are designed to be compatible with pretty much any road bike wheel standard, coming with quick releases and adaptors for 12mm and 15mm thru-axles at the front and 12×135 and 12x142mm thru-axles at the rear.

They come with a Shimano/SRAM freehub body as standard but you can also buy Campagnolo and SRAM XD-R bodies. It’s easy to change the freehub body over and the freewheel has a quick 9° engagement, which Mavic calls its Instant Drive 360 system.

The Ksyrium Pro Disc Allroad wheelset comes with Mavic’s straight-pull Zicral alloy spokes. Along with the wide hub bodies, these give a chunky, ready-for-anything look to the wheels. Alongside the Pro model Mavic also sells the Ksyrium Elite Allroad wheelset, which uses steel spokes, adding around 70g to the weight and taking £200 off the price.

The Allroads are sold with either Mavic’s 28mm wide Yksion Elite Guard tyres, which are not tubeless compatible, or the tubeless-ready 30mm Elite Allroad.

I’ve ridden the Ksyrium Pro Disc Allroad wheels with both sets of tyres. On road, the Elite Guards roll and handle well, giving a comfortable ride over bumpy tarmac, and can be run at pressures of around 60psi to give extra compliance.

I’ve also used the 30mm Elite Allroad tyres tubeless. They’re quick to seat and seal with a reservoir pump although I couldn’t get them to seat using just a track pump. Mavic recommends a pressure range from 55psi to 85psi, which seems way too high for a tubeless tyre of this width. I tried 60psi and got bounced around. Dropping them to 45psi, the tyres were much more comfortable, more grippy and didn’t burp. They don’t have a lot of tread though, so there’s a tendency to slip in damp or muddy conditions.

The matt anodising on the rims looks smart, but I found that it soon got scratched up riding over rocky surfaces, which exposed the underlying shiny aluminium. But this is really my only complaint about what looks to be a super-durable and versatile set of wheels for mixed terrain riding.

Verdict The Ksyrium Pro Disc Allroad wheelset is a quality option for mixed-terrain riding. It’s light enough to feel responsive and there’s a low angle of engagement of the freehub. It’s compatible with a wide range of axle and cassette standards too, but look out for damage from rocks. The Yksion Elite Allroad tyres are not great in damp or muddy conditions.