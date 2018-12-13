They roll on CeramicSpeed bearings and 50mm carbon rims that are wide, stiff and light; three things which make the Roval CLX 50 Disc wheels the perfect package for those looking at high end wheelset upgrades. That’s why they’re on our Editor’s Choice list this year.

The Roval CLX Disc 50 are the disc brake sibling to the excellent Roval Rapide CLX 50 made, by Specialized’s sister company.

I’ve been using the Specialized’s S-Works Tarmac Disc because the frame is stiff enough to draw out the wheel flex, but happily that wasn’t the case with the carbon Roval CLX 50 Disc wheels. Even on the hardest out of the saddle efforts the wheels remained stiff. No doubt this is helped by the quality 21 spokes on the front and 24 on the rear.

I would argue that the 50mm depth is probably the perfect wheel depth for the riding that I do. My rides are mostly flattish, but with some chunky climbs depending on the route, all of which the 50mm wheels handle with aplomb. They offer the addictive combination of being light, accelerating well and have great rolling speed elevating my riding speed from 30km/h to 34km/h and after all, don’t all cyclists want free speed?

What’s more, being a disc brake wheelset you don’t need to worry about trashing the rim either, meaning your shiny carbon wheels are good to go year round. I’ve ridden these through some terrible weather and the rim is still fine and the CeramicSpeed wheel bearings are still turning smoothly.

The wheels have a 20.9mm internal rim width which is in-keeping for Roval, a brand that has always championed wide internal rims. I would say that it probably adds two or three millimetres to the width of the tyres, but that’s good thing, because it avoids the tyre mushrooming over the rim, allowing it to sit more flush. It’s worth bearing it in mind, though, before you spec 28mm or wider tyres.

To counter the additional forces of the disc brakes, the wheels use 12mm thru-axles, which add a bit of direction to the steering. The wheels also have the added benefit of being tubeless ready.

The wheels cost £1850, which is a lot of money but if you’re looking for a high end carbon wheel upgrade, these Rovals should be at the top of your list.