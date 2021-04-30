BinckBank Tour
Former winners of the BinckBank Tour
The BinckBank Tour – formerly known as the Eneco Tour – is a WorldTour-level week-long race incorporating stages in both the Netherlands and Belgium. In 2021 it takes place between August 30 and September 5.
Where: Netherlands and Belgium
When: August 30-September 5, 2021
Rank: UCI WorldTour
Key info: Start list
The route for the 2021 BinckBank Tour has yet to be announced, but it is expected to look very similar to previous editions with varied terrain.
This race often attracts the biggest Classics names, this year may see less big names as it is just after the World Championships and just before the Giro d'Italia, with the Ardennes Classics starting in the same week. Some famous classic and sprinting names are bound to be drawn to the race though.
2005 : Bobby Julich (USA) Team CSC
2006 : Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Gerolsteiner
2007 : Iván Gutiérrez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
2008 : Iván Gutiérrez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
2009 : Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) HTC-Columbia
2010 : Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Columbia
2011 : Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
2012 : Lars Boom (Hol) Rabobank
2013 : Zdeněk Štybar (Cze) Omega-Pharma - Quick-Step
2014 : Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
2015 : Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto-Soudal
2016 : Niki Terpstra (Hol) Etixx - Quick-Step
2017 : Tom Dumoulin (Hol) Team Sunweb
2018 : Matej Mohorič (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
2019: Laurens De Plus (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
2020: Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
It has also become known for one of the more exciting new styles of racing in the WorldTour thanks to the 'Golden KM' where riders have three intermediate sprints, all with three, two and one bonus second on within one kilometre, often changing the outcome of the race.
This has caused some explosive racing through the whole week, especially on the final stage where the placement of the Golden KM is on the famous Bosberg cobbled climb.
Previous editions: 2016 | 2015 | 2014 | 2013 | 2012 | 2011 | 2010 | 2009 | 2008 | 2007
Thanks to its undulating terrain, its short, steep hills and cobbled sections, the BinckBank Tour already has the feel of the spring Classic that spring forgot; often featuring roads used in famous one-day races such as the Amstel Gold Race, Liège-Bastogne-Liège and Tour of Flanders. As a result, it produces winners that wouldn't usually be tipped for WorldTour stage races.
BinckBank Tour 2021 route
Latest
Søren Kragh Andersen smashes fast and furious stage four time trial at BinckBank Tour 2020
Søren Kragh Andersen was dominant on the tight and winding country lanes of Belgium, taking victory in the rescheduled BinckBank Tour 2020 time trial on stage four.
Mads Pedersen fights to hard-earned sprint victory on stage three of BinckBank Tour 2020
Mads Pedersen sprinted to a hard-earned victory after an attritional stage three of the BinckBank Tour 2020.
BinckBank Tour returns today as organisers redesign race route due to coronavirus
The BinckBank Tour returns today after the organisers were forced to cancel the second stage and redesign the race due to coronavirus.
Second stage of BinckBank Tour has been cancelled
The organisers of the BinckBank Tour have been forced to cancel the second stage and rethink the rest of the race.
Jasper Philipsen denies Pascal Ackermann after huge crash at close of BinckBank Tour 2020 stage one
Jasper Philipsen utilised a perfectly timed sprint to deny Pascal Ackermann right at the last on stage one of the BinckBank Tour 2020.
BinckBank Tour start list 2020: Mathieu van der Poel, Pascal Ackermann, and Philippe Gilbert among starters
Start list of riders taking part in the 2020 BinckBank Tour
BinckBank Tour agrees to new safety measures following UCI fine
The CPA previously said the race didn't belong in the WorldTour as rider safety concerns marred this year's edition
'BinckBank does not belong in the WorldTour' says cyclists' union as safety concerns persist
The CPA have issued a statement saying it is unacceptable that riders are racing under the current conditions
Filippo Ganna takes BinckBank Tour time trial victory as Tim Wellens retains overall lead
The Italian took his maiden WorldTour win on the short and fast course in The Hague
Tim Wellens takes emotional victory on stage four of BinckBank Tour 2019
Lotto-Soudal rider Tim Wellens claimed an emotional victory on stage four of the BinckBank Tour after an unpredictable day of racing.
