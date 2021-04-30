Former winners of the BinckBank Tour

The BinckBank Tour – formerly known as the Eneco Tour – is a WorldTour-level week-long race incorporating stages in both the Netherlands and Belgium. In 2021 it takes place between August 30 and September 5.

Where: Netherlands and Belgium

When: August 30-September 5, 2021

Rank: UCI WorldTour

Mathieu van der Poel wins stage five of the 2020 BinckBank Tour (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Key info: Start list

Laurens De Plus taking the overall win in the 2019 Binckbank Tour (Photo by Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images)

The route for the 2021 BinckBank Tour has yet to be announced, but it is expected to look very similar to previous editions with varied terrain.

This race often attracts the biggest Classics names, this year may see less big names as it is just after the World Championships and just before the Giro d'Italia, with the Ardennes Classics starting in the same week. Some famous classic and sprinting names are bound to be drawn to the race though.

2005 : Bobby Julich (USA) Team CSC

2006 : Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Gerolsteiner

2007 : Iván Gutiérrez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne

2008 : Iván Gutiérrez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne

2009 : Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) HTC-Columbia

2010 : Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Columbia

2011 : Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky

2012 : Lars Boom (Hol) Rabobank

2013 : Zdeněk Štybar (Cze) Omega-Pharma - Quick-Step

2014 : Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto-Belisol

2015 : Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto-Soudal

2016 : Niki Terpstra (Hol) Etixx - Quick-Step

2017 : Tom Dumoulin (Hol) Team Sunweb

2018 : Matej Mohorič (Slo) Bahrain-Merida

2019: Laurens De Plus (Bel) Jumbo-Visma

2020: Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix

It has also become known for one of the more exciting new styles of racing in the WorldTour thanks to the 'Golden KM' where riders have three intermediate sprints, all with three, two and one bonus second on within one kilometre, often changing the outcome of the race.

This has caused some explosive racing through the whole week, especially on the final stage where the placement of the Golden KM is on the famous Bosberg cobbled climb.

Previous editions: 2016 | 2015 | 2014 | 2013 | 2012 | 2011 | 2010 | 2009 | 2008 | 2007

Thanks to its undulating terrain, its short, steep hills and cobbled sections, the BinckBank Tour already has the feel of the spring Classic that spring forgot; often featuring roads used in famous one-day races such as the Amstel Gold Race, Liège-Bastogne-Liège and Tour of Flanders. As a result, it produces winners that wouldn't usually be tipped for WorldTour stage races.

BinckBank Tour 2021 route