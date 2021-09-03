Caleb Ewan flies to stage five victory at Benelux Tour 2021
The race lead changed thanks to Stefan Bissegger getting dropped
Caleb Ewan took stage five of the Benelux Tour 2021 with a superb showing of speed and strength on the uphill finish beating Sonny Colbrelli in Bilzen.
Ewan (Lotto-Soudal) came up late to fly past Colbrelli (Bahrain Victorious) and Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) with the latter fading to fourth behind Danny van Poppel (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert).
The leader's jersey of Stefan Bissegger (EF Education-Nippo) was dropped with around 10km to go but second overall, Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck - Quick-Step) suffered a mechanical with 8km to go and he lost 42 seconds.
>>> Remco Evenepoel abandons Benelux Tour with stomach issues
Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ) took the leaders jersey off fellow Swiss rider, Bissegger, on the final sprint day before heading into the tough climbs on stage six.
How it happened
The day started in Riemst with various hills on the menu over the 192km route to Bilzen with a three man break getting up the road.
The break had a gap of about four minutes with Hugo Houle (Astana-Premier Tech), Casper Pedersen (DSM) and Jack Bauer (BikeExchange) all up the road.
The pace was on and off throughout the day over the stressful roads and as they approached the Golden Kilometre, which fell earlier than in previous stages, the gap was at 46 seconds thanks to a rapid pace set by Deceuninck - Quick-Step with 30km to go.
The break also lost a rider in all this on one of the climbs with Houle losing touch on the ascent. The break, including Houle who was in between the break and the peloton, swept up all the seconds in the Golden KM between 28 and 27km to go.
Ineos Grenadiers’ Andrey Amador tried a bizarre move on a short descent but he was brought back very swiftly along with Houle on the Letenberg climb with 24km to go as Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) set the pace.
Ben Swift (Ineos Grenadiers) then tried a move with Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo) with 21km to go but the peloton were not keen on them getting away and they were brought back a kilometre later.
Seven separate teams hit the front in the last 20km to try and pull Bauer and Pedersen back as they still had 43 seconds. Lotto-Soudal came en masse to the front with Philippe Gilbert leading the way.
Deceuninck - Quick-Step then took over with Alvaro Hodeg working hard for his leader, Kasper Asgreen as the race turned onto the very tight roads yet again with Bauer and Pedersen getting caught with 10km to go.
Asgreen launched an attack on a climb with Mohorič countering over the top but neither move got anywhere with 9km to go. Mohorič went again on the descent as he used his superior downhill ability.
Asgreen then had a mechanical at the base of the descent and the Danish rider who was second overall was left behind as well as the overall leader, Bissegger who had gone pop.
Bahrain Victorious were pushing the pace hard on the front with Heinrich Haussler, Mohorič and Fred Wright setting up Sonny Colbrelli. Asgreen was being supported by Michael Mørkøv to try and chase back on with him 20 seconds back.
The peloton hit the Letenberg for the final time with Mohorič attack. Sagan jumped onto the move immediately. Gianni Moscon (Ineos Grenadiers) tried to counter that move but it was all kept together, albeit very strung out with 3km to go.
The sprinters teams then came up to control the final as Bahrain Victorious led Colbrelli out. The Italian champion launched first on the climb with Sagan in the wheel, however it was Ewan who came up at speed to take the win.
Asgreen ended up losing 42 seconds meaning it was Küng who went into the blue leaders jersey going into the penultimate day of racing.
Benelux Tour stage five, Riemst to Bilzen (192km)
1. Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto-Soudal
2. Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Team Bahrain Victorious
3. Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
4. Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
5. Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
6. Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
7. Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
8. Matej Mohoric (Slo) Team Bahrain Victorious
9. Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis
10. Oliver Naesen (Bel) Ag2r-Citroën Team
General classification after stage five
1. Stefan Küng (Sui) Groupama-FDJ
Hi, I'm one of Cycling Weekly's content writers for the web team responsible for writing stories on racing, tech, updating evergreen pages as well as the weekly email newsletter. Proud Yorkshireman from the UK's answer to Flanders, Calderdale, go check out the cobbled climbs!
I started watching cycling back in 2010, before all the hype around London 2012 and Bradley Wiggins at the Tour de France. In fact, it was Alberto Contador and Andy Schleck's battle in the fog up the Tourmalet on stage 17 of the Tour de France.
It took me a few more years to get into the journalism side of things, but I had a good idea I wanted to get into cycling journalism by the end of year nine at school and started doing voluntary work soon after. This got me a chance to go to the London Six Days, Tour de Yorkshire and the Tour of Britain to name a few before eventually joining Eurosport's online team while I was at uni, where I studied journalism. Eurosport gave me the opportunity to work at the world championships in Harrogate back in the awful weather.
After various bar jobs, I managed to get my way into Cycling Weekly in late February of 2020 where I mostly write about racing and everything around that as it's what I specialise in but don't be surprised to see my name on other news stories.
When not writing stories for the site, I don't really switch off my cycling side as I watch every race that is televised as well as being a rider myself and a regular user of the game Pro Cycling Manager. Maybe too regular.
My bike is a well used Specialized Tarmac SL4 when out on my local roads back in West Yorkshire as well as in northern Hampshire with the hills and mountains being my preferred terrain.
-
-
Road World Championships 2021 route: Profiles for the events in Flanders
We are set for yet another exciting World Championships as the races head to Flanders, Belgium with sharp climbs on the menu
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Tour of Britain 2021: Everything you need to know about the week-long race
This year's race will take the peloton from Cornwall, through Wales, before finishing in Scotland
By Cycling Weekly •
-
Taco van der Hoorn wins stage three of Benelux Tour 2021 as break holds off bunch
The peloton struggled to pull back to break due to some important riders getting mechanicals
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Remco Evenepoel 'couldn't eat anything until one hour before the time trial' at Benelux Tour as he considers abandoning
The former European time trial champion finished almost 40 seconds down on stage winner Stefan Bissegger
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Stefan Bissegger storms to impressive victory in Benelux Tour stage two time trial
The Swiss rider beat some of the world's best time triallists including Stefan Küng and Remco Evenepoel
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
'You should realise your mistake': Remco Evenepoel shouts at Gianni Vermeersch after opening stage of Benelux Tour 2021
The young Belgian had a very long wait for his front wheel to be changed by neutral service
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Mathieu van der Poel will not race Benelux Tour, team confirm, but should recover in time for Worlds and Roubaix
The defending champion was hoping to ride the WorldTour race to prepare for the World Championships and Paris-Roubaix
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Søren Kragh Andersen smashes fast and furious stage four time trial at BinckBank Tour 2020
Søren Kragh Andersen was dominant on the tight and winding country lanes of Belgium, taking victory in the rescheduled BinckBank Tour 2020 time trial on stage four.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Mads Pedersen fights to hard-earned sprint victory on stage three of BinckBank Tour 2020
Mads Pedersen sprinted to a hard-earned victory after an attritional stage three of the BinckBank Tour 2020.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
BinckBank Tour returns today as organisers redesign race route due to coronavirus
The BinckBank Tour returns today after the organisers were forced to cancel the second stage and redesign the race due to coronavirus.
By Alex Ballinger •