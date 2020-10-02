Søren Kragh Andersen smashes fast and furious stage four time trial at BinckBank Tour 2020

Søren Kragh Andersen was dominant on the tight and winding country lanes of Belgium, taking victory in the rescheduled BinckBank Tour 2020 time trial on stage four.

The Sunweb rider ripped around the short 8km course in under 10 minutes, pushing an average speed of almost 48km/h to secure the win six seconds ahead of European time trial champion Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ).

Overall leader Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) put in a storming ride to finish fourth on the stage and extend his lead, with just one stage remaining.

Results

BinckBank Tour 2020, stage four: Riemst to Riemst (8.14km ITT)

1. Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Sunweb, in 9-59