Mads Pedersen fights to hard-earned sprint victory on stage three of BinckBank Tour 2020

Mads Pedersen sprinted to a hard-earned victory after an attritional stage three of the BinckBank Tour 2020.

The former world champion positioned himself perfect into the final kilometre of the stage, which helped him navigate some treacherous turns before the straight run for the line.

Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) stayed behind rival sprinters Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) and stage one winner Jasper Philipsen (UAE Team Emirates) until the final moment, launching his sprint to take his first win since passing over the rainbow bands.

Results

BinckBank Tour 2020, stage three: Aalter to Aalter (157km)

1. Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo