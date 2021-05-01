Winter training
Winter training can sometimes feel difficult when the days are short and the temperature struggles to get above freezing, let alone into double figures - but it can also be loads of fun.
Cycling throughout the winter is essential if you want to hit the spring and summer with a good base level of fitness, ready for racing, sportives or taking on more mileage.
Although dragging yourself out of bed when it's still dark may seem like a chore, the winter can also be one of the best times to be out on a bike. Fresh, crisp mornings, lit by the low sun shining across mist covered fields, are perfect for rolling through the lanes and enjoying being out on your bike.
All that enjoyment, however, can depend on your kit choices. Get it right and you'll be warm and comfortable all day.
But miss the mark and you could be forced to head home shivering or find yourself stripping off several layers when you overheat on a climb. The latter of those is of course preferable and a lot less dangerous.
Latest
16 ways to stay motivated through winter
As a chilly breeze replaces the warm summer air, the inclination to ride naturally begins to ebb. Here are 16 ways to keep your cycling motivation through autumn and into winter
-
Four of the best indoor cycling sessions for turbo training
The boredom of the turbo-trainer is the cyclist’s annual test of motivation: here's how to both enjoy indoor training and maximise your potential for a successful 2014
By Anna Marie Hughes •
-
Cycling slower in winter? Six excuses for slow winter riding and the truth behind them
Don't make excuses, make improvements to your winter cycling
By Simon Schofield •
-
Seven essential tips to get your bike ready for winter (video)
This video and the accompanying tips will help you get your bike ready for winter and keep you cycling until spring finally makes an appearance
By Henry Robertshaw •
-
Winter cycling: the shortest day, longest ride challenge
With winter well and truly upon us, and Christmas getting ever closer, we look back at Rob Hoyles's epic day in the saddle when he and two friends attempted to do their longest ever ride on one of the shortest days of the year - Winter solstice is on Thursday, December 21 2017
By Nigel Wynn •
-
Winter cycling survival guide: 10 helpful tips to keep you riding
The onset of winter shouldn't stop you cycling if you are fully prepared for the weather and riding conditions. We help you out with some winter riding tips
By Nigel Wynn •
-
Pro rider tips for winter cycling
Winter has arrived for most people, so you might be tempted to pack away the bike and hibernate for the next six months. But these tips from winter-hardened pros prove you can keep on pedalling come what may
By Cycling Fitness •
-
How do YOU keep your winter fitness levels up? 17 reader tips
Cycling Weekly readers give their tips on how to stay motivated to ride through the colder months
By Nigel Wynn •
-
Winter blunderland: don't make these winter cycling mistakes
Base mileage, keeping on top of your fitness and avoiding cold weather weight gain: winter training is critically important to the rest of the year — provided you navigate the snow-covered minefield of potential mistakes
By Michelle Arthurs-Brennan •
-
Fuel properly for winter cycling
Avoid unwanted dips in performance with Laura Tilt's guide to fuelling for cold weather cycling
By Jack Elton-Walters •