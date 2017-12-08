Bora-Hansgrohe reveal striking new team kit for 2018

German team unveil redesigned team jersey and shorts for the 2018 season during official presentation

- Photos by Bora-Hansgrohe/@veloimages

Bora-Hansgrohe unveiled their new clothing design during the German WorldTour team’s official 2018 presentation on Thursday.

The new kit design is far more striking than the previous 2017 version, with aquamarine chevrons in several shades running down from the top black panel and into white. Shorts are black with aquamarine cuffs.

The name of title sponsors extraction fan manufacturer Bora and bathroom tap and shower maker Hansgrohe are given greater prominence than last year, with both logos on the jersey front and jersey/shorts side panels.

The distinctive ‘S’ of bike sponsor Specialized appears on the shorts and very top of the jersey.

The Bora-Hansgrohe clothing is designed and made by Sportful.

Of course, there was one Bora rider who was not sporting the new jersey – Peter Sagan. Instead, the road race world champion showed off his new rainbow jersey.

The team presentation took place at sponsor Hansgrohe’s ‘Aquademie’ in Germany, and comes after the team’s first get-together at Hotel Lanserhof. The squad are now off to Mallorca for a training camp.

>>> Peter Sagan, eat your heart out: Bora-Hansgrohe team-mate shows off with drifts through corners (video)

Several of the top teams have now revealed their new clothing ahead of the 2018 WorldTour season start at the Tour Down Under in Australia in January.

Earlier on Thursday, Bora-Hansgrohe’s Classics rivals Quick-Step Floors unveiled their new kit for 2018.