Former rider Jean-Christophe Péraud appointed by UCI in ‘fight against technological fraud’

Former Ag2r professional rider Jean-Christophe Péraud appointed by the Union Cycliste Internationale as its 'Manager of Equipment and the Fight against technological fraud'

Jean-Christophe Péraud has been appointed by the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) to head up its efforts against motor doping in the professional peloton, as well as overseeing approval of equipment and clothing used in races.

Péraud was formerly a pro cyclist with French WorldTour squad Ag2r La Mondiale and has extensive qualifications and experience working in engineering in addition to his time as a rider. He retired from his pro riding career in 2016. His stand-out result was finishing in second place in the 2014 Tour de France.

Part of the 40-year-old’s job will entail the continued fight against technical fraud, including the use of hidden electric motors in bikes used in races.

Newly elected UCI president David Lappartient has previously said that he is stepping up the UCI’s hunt for motor doping, and he welcomed the appointment of Péraud.

>>> New UCI president David Lappartient to clamp down on motor doping

“Thanks to his solid academic background, his professional career and his experience as a top athlete, he is the ideal person to work, in close collaboration with the UCI Ad hoc Commission, on the modernisation of the current regulations and procedures covering equipment, in particular those concerning the fight against technological fraud,” said Lappartient.

“This problematic issue is one of my highest priorities. The credibility of sports results hangs on it. A detailed plan of action in this specific area will be revealed next January.”

Péraud commented: “Recently retired from the peloton, I wanted to continue working for the sport I love. The challenge I have been offered today fulfils my wish perfectly.

“I will invest all my energy, and all my knowledge of and expertise in both engineering and the sport of cycling into this role. The UCI already has an effective policy concerning equipment and the fight against technological fraud, but I am convinced that this can still be improved. That is what I will now be working on.”

Technical fraud, and more specifically hidden electric motors, has hit the headlines again this week after former pro Phil Gaimon alleged in his latest book that he thought that retired Swiss rider Fabian Cancellara had used a motor during some of his victories. The UCI is reportedly considering launching an investigation into the allegations.