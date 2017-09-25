This Icelandic company has come up with an ingenious way to make motorists slow down

Are 3D zebra crossings the future?

If you’re tired of some drivers going too fast near where you live, then maybe you should write to your council and ask them to put in these ingenious 3D zebra crossings that are guaranteed to make motorists slow down.

The zebra crossings are the work of Icelandic company Vegamálun, and have been painted onto the roads in the town of Ísafjörður in the north-west of the country in a low-budget attempt to make drivers slow down.

Vegamálun CEO Gauti Ívar Halldórsson said that the company had only come up with the idea at the start of the September, taking only a couple of weeks for the local authorities to give the go-ahead for the scheme.

The good news for cyclists is that the perspective of the painting means that the optical illusion should be easy to spot when riding at the side of the road, meaning that there should be no need to slam on the brakes.