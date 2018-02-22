Full list of teams and riders taking part in the 2018 edition of Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne in Belgium on Sunday, February 25

Belgian semi-classic Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne takes place on Sunday, February 25, and is the second part of the weekend’s pair of races that also comprises Omloop Het Nieuwsblad the previous day.

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) won the 2017 edition of the race, sprinting ahead of Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) and Luke Rowe (Team Sky).

Sagan does not return in 2018 to defend his title, but his Classics sparring partner Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) is present, as is Fernando Gaviria, Niki Terpstra (both Quick-Step Floors), Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo), Arnaud Démare (FDJ) and Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data).

Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne 2018 start list

Trek-Segafredo

1. Stuyven Jasper

2. Nizzolo Giacomo

3. Felline Fabio

4. Rast Gregory

5. Reijnen Kiel

6. Mullen Ryan

7. Van Poppel Boy

Team Sky

11. Dibben, Jonathan

12. Knees, Christian

13. Lawless, Christopher

14. Golas, Michal

15. Van Baarle, Dylan

16. Doull, Owain

17. Wisniowski, Lukasz

Lotto-Soudal

21. Benoot, Tiesj

22. Maes, Nikolas

23. Hofland, Moreno

24. Keukeleire, Jens

25. Debusschere, Jens

26. Bak, Lars

27. Wallays, Jelle

Katusha-Alpecin

31. Matthis, Marco

32. Schmidt, Mads Wurtz

33. Planckaert, Baptiste

34. Politt, Nils

35. Kuznetsov, Viacheslav

36. Hollenstein, Reto

37. Biermans, Jenthe

Quick-Step Floors

41. Gaviria, Fernando

42. Richeze, Massimiliano

43. Terpstra, Niki

44. Declercq, Tim

45. Keisse, Ilio

46. Sénéchal, Florian

47. Lampaert, Yves

Bora-Hansgrohe

51. Selig, Rüdiger

52. Schillinger, Andreas

53. Bennett, Sam

54. Burghardt, Marcus

55. Schwarzmann, Michael

56. Oss, Daniel

57. Pfingsten, Christoph

Groupama-FDJ

61. Démare, Arnaud

62. Cimolai, Davide

63. Duchesne, Antoine

64. Kanovalovas, Ignatio

65. Sinkeldam, Ramon

66. Le Gac, Olivier

67. Guarnieri, Jacopo

Mitchelton-Scott

71. Trentin, Matteo

72. Hayman, Matthew

73. Hepburn, Michael

74. Jensen, Juul

75. Durbridge, Luke

76. Bewley, Sam

77. Edmondson, Alexander

BMC Racing Team

81. Van Avermaet, Greg

82. Roelandts, Jurgen

83. Ventoso, Francisco

84. Drucker, Jean-Pierre

85. Bohli, Tom

86. Bettiol, Alberto

87. Vliegen, Loic

Ag2r La Mondiale

91. Naesen, Olivier

92. Barbier, Rudy

93. Duval, Julien

94. Jaurregui, Quentin

95. Vandenbergh, Stijn

96. Dillier, Stefan

97. Bagdonas, Gediminas

LottoNL-Jumbo

101. Groenewegen, Dylan

102. Boom, Lars

103. Leezer, Tom

104. Lindeman, Bert-Jan

105. Tankink, Bram

106. Roosen, Timo

107. Wijnants, Maarten

EF Education First-Drapac

111. Modolo, Sacha

112. Breschel, Matti

113. Langeveld, Sebastian

114. Owen, Logan

115. Scully, Tom

116. Vanasbroeck, Tom

117. Docker, Mitch

Bahrain-Merida

121. Colbrelli, Sony

122. Bozic, Borut

123. Bole, Grega

124. Garcia, Ivan

125. Koren, Krisjian

126. Pibernik, Luka

127. Per, David

Astana Pro Team

131. Valgren, Andersen Michael

132. De Vreese, Laurens

133. Gatto, Oscar

134. Gruzdev, Dmitriy

135. Lutsenko, Alexey

136. Korsaeth, Truls

137. Cort Nielsen, Magnus

UAE Team Emirates

141. Bono, Matteo

142. Consonni, Simone

143. Gana, Filippo

144. Marcato, Marco

145. Riabushenko, Aleksandr

146. Swift, Ben

147. Troia, Oliviero

Dimension Data

151. Boasson Hagen, Edvald

152. Eisel, Bernhard

153. Dougall, Nicolas

154. Gibbons, Ryan

155. Thomson, Jay

156. Thwaites, Scott

157. Vermote, Julien

Fortuneo-Samsic

161. Welten, Bram

162. Gerard, Arnaud

163. Jarrier, Benoit

164. Perichon, Pierre-Luc

165. Carbel, Michael

166. Daniel, Maxime

167. Vachon, Florian

Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise

171. Declercq, Benjamin

172. Warlop, Jordi

173. Noppe, Christophe

174. Menten, Milan

175. Deltombe, Kevin

176. Allegaert, Piet

177. Verwilst, Aaron

Cofidis Solutions Credit

181. Hofstetter, Hugo

182. Van Bilsen, Kenneth

183. Claeys, Dimitri

184. Van Lerberghe, Bert

185. Laporte, Christophe

186. Lemoine, Cyril

187. Turgis, Anthony

Direct Energie

191. Boudat, Thomas

192. Cardis, Romain

193. Gaudin, Damienoine

194. Pichot, Alexandre

195. Selijer, Simon

196. Gene, Yohann

197. Petit, Adrien

Israel Cycling Academy

201. Sbaragli, Kristian

202. Boivin, Guillaume

203. Dempster, Zakkari

204. Neilands, Krists

205. Raim, Mikhel

206. Jensen, August

207. Sagiv, Guy

Roompot Nederlandse Loterij

211. Wippert, Wouter

212. Reinders, Elmar

213. Ariesen, Tim

214. Gerts, Floris

215. Ligthart, Pim

216. Vermeltfoort, Coen

217. van Goethem, Brian

Wanty-Groupe Gobert

221. Antonini, Simone

222. Devriendt, Tom

223. Dupont, Timothy

224. McNally, Mark

225. Van Keirsbulck, Guillaume

226. Van Melsen, Kevin

227. Vanspeybrouck, Pieter

WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic

231. Dehaes, Kenny

232. De Winter, Ludwig

233. Ista, Kevyn

234. Jules, Justin

235. Mortier, Julien

236. Stassen, Julien

237. Vantomme, Maxime

Veranda’s Willems-Crelan

241. Devolder, Stijn

242. Goolaerts, Michael

243. Kruopis, Aidis

244. Leysen, Senne

245. Dewitte, Mathias

246. Van Breusegem, Elias

247. De Bie, Sean