Full list of teams and riders taking part in the 2018 edition of Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne in Belgium on Sunday, February 25
Belgian semi-classic Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne takes place on Sunday, February 25, and is the second part of the weekend’s pair of races that also comprises Omloop Het Nieuwsblad the previous day.
Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) won the 2017 edition of the race, sprinting ahead of Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) and Luke Rowe (Team Sky).
Sagan does not return in 2018 to defend his title, but his Classics sparring partner Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) is present, as is Fernando Gaviria, Niki Terpstra (both Quick-Step Floors), Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo), Arnaud Démare (FDJ) and Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data).
Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne 2018 start list
Trek-Segafredo
1. Stuyven Jasper
2. Nizzolo Giacomo
3. Felline Fabio
4. Rast Gregory
5. Reijnen Kiel
6. Mullen Ryan
7. Van Poppel Boy
Team Sky
11. Dibben, Jonathan
12. Knees, Christian
13. Lawless, Christopher
14. Golas, Michal
15. Van Baarle, Dylan
16. Doull, Owain
17. Wisniowski, Lukasz
Lotto-Soudal
21. Benoot, Tiesj
22. Maes, Nikolas
23. Hofland, Moreno
24. Keukeleire, Jens
25. Debusschere, Jens
26. Bak, Lars
27. Wallays, Jelle
Katusha-Alpecin
31. Matthis, Marco
32. Schmidt, Mads Wurtz
33. Planckaert, Baptiste
34. Politt, Nils
35. Kuznetsov, Viacheslav
36. Hollenstein, Reto
37. Biermans, Jenthe
Quick-Step Floors
41. Gaviria, Fernando
42. Richeze, Massimiliano
43. Terpstra, Niki
44. Declercq, Tim
45. Keisse, Ilio
46. Sénéchal, Florian
47. Lampaert, Yves
Bora-Hansgrohe
51. Selig, Rüdiger
52. Schillinger, Andreas
53. Bennett, Sam
54. Burghardt, Marcus
55. Schwarzmann, Michael
56. Oss, Daniel
57. Pfingsten, Christoph
Groupama-FDJ
61. Démare, Arnaud
62. Cimolai, Davide
63. Duchesne, Antoine
64. Kanovalovas, Ignatio
65. Sinkeldam, Ramon
66. Le Gac, Olivier
67. Guarnieri, Jacopo
Mitchelton-Scott
71. Trentin, Matteo
72. Hayman, Matthew
73. Hepburn, Michael
74. Jensen, Juul
75. Durbridge, Luke
76. Bewley, Sam
77. Edmondson, Alexander
BMC Racing Team
81. Van Avermaet, Greg
82. Roelandts, Jurgen
83. Ventoso, Francisco
84. Drucker, Jean-Pierre
85. Bohli, Tom
86. Bettiol, Alberto
87. Vliegen, Loic
Ag2r La Mondiale
91. Naesen, Olivier
92. Barbier, Rudy
93. Duval, Julien
94. Jaurregui, Quentin
95. Vandenbergh, Stijn
96. Dillier, Stefan
97. Bagdonas, Gediminas
LottoNL-Jumbo
101. Groenewegen, Dylan
102. Boom, Lars
103. Leezer, Tom
104. Lindeman, Bert-Jan
105. Tankink, Bram
106. Roosen, Timo
107. Wijnants, Maarten
EF Education First-Drapac
111. Modolo, Sacha
112. Breschel, Matti
113. Langeveld, Sebastian
114. Owen, Logan
115. Scully, Tom
116. Vanasbroeck, Tom
117. Docker, Mitch
Bahrain-Merida
121. Colbrelli, Sony
122. Bozic, Borut
123. Bole, Grega
124. Garcia, Ivan
125. Koren, Krisjian
126. Pibernik, Luka
127. Per, David
Astana Pro Team
131. Valgren, Andersen Michael
132. De Vreese, Laurens
133. Gatto, Oscar
134. Gruzdev, Dmitriy
135. Lutsenko, Alexey
136. Korsaeth, Truls
137. Cort Nielsen, Magnus
UAE Team Emirates
141. Bono, Matteo
142. Consonni, Simone
143. Gana, Filippo
144. Marcato, Marco
145. Riabushenko, Aleksandr
146. Swift, Ben
147. Troia, Oliviero
Dimension Data
151. Boasson Hagen, Edvald
152. Eisel, Bernhard
153. Dougall, Nicolas
154. Gibbons, Ryan
155. Thomson, Jay
156. Thwaites, Scott
157. Vermote, Julien
Fortuneo-Samsic
161. Welten, Bram
162. Gerard, Arnaud
163. Jarrier, Benoit
164. Perichon, Pierre-Luc
165. Carbel, Michael
166. Daniel, Maxime
167. Vachon, Florian
Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
171. Declercq, Benjamin
172. Warlop, Jordi
173. Noppe, Christophe
174. Menten, Milan
175. Deltombe, Kevin
176. Allegaert, Piet
177. Verwilst, Aaron
Cofidis Solutions Credit
181. Hofstetter, Hugo
182. Van Bilsen, Kenneth
183. Claeys, Dimitri
184. Van Lerberghe, Bert
185. Laporte, Christophe
186. Lemoine, Cyril
187. Turgis, Anthony
Direct Energie
191. Boudat, Thomas
192. Cardis, Romain
193. Gaudin, Damienoine
194. Pichot, Alexandre
195. Selijer, Simon
196. Gene, Yohann
197. Petit, Adrien
Israel Cycling Academy
201. Sbaragli, Kristian
202. Boivin, Guillaume
203. Dempster, Zakkari
204. Neilands, Krists
205. Raim, Mikhel
206. Jensen, August
207. Sagiv, Guy
Roompot Nederlandse Loterij
211. Wippert, Wouter
212. Reinders, Elmar
213. Ariesen, Tim
214. Gerts, Floris
215. Ligthart, Pim
216. Vermeltfoort, Coen
217. van Goethem, Brian
Wanty-Groupe Gobert
221. Antonini, Simone
222. Devriendt, Tom
223. Dupont, Timothy
224. McNally, Mark
225. Van Keirsbulck, Guillaume
226. Van Melsen, Kevin
227. Vanspeybrouck, Pieter
WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
231. Dehaes, Kenny
232. De Winter, Ludwig
233. Ista, Kevyn
234. Jules, Justin
235. Mortier, Julien
236. Stassen, Julien
237. Vantomme, Maxime
Veranda’s Willems-Crelan
241. Devolder, Stijn
242. Goolaerts, Michael
243. Kruopis, Aidis
244. Leysen, Senne
245. Dewitte, Mathias
246. Van Breusegem, Elias
247. De Bie, Sean