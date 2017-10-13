Tweets of the week: Conor Dunne, Alex Dowsett, Alberto Contador, and more

The best tweets from around the world of cycling this week

As we all know, cyclists and Twitter is often a fantastic combination, allowing the fans a behind the scenes look at what goes on in and around the professional peloton. Here are some of the tweets that caught our eye this week, including ones from Conor Dunne, Alberto Contador, Fumiyuki Beppu, and more.

1. Bram Tankink working on his off season tan

2. He’s just really keen to see you, Ned

3. Try to raise some sort of enthusiasm, Alex!

4. Sign her up!

She's out of my league. #almostmarried #everyprocyclisthasthesameanniversary #sopro #breakaway #leadout #teammates A post shared by Ben King (@bking137) on Oct 11, 2017 at 3:01am PDT

5. No explanation needed

6. Goodness knows what the baggage cost was

7. El Pistolero at the scene of his final victory

8. The perfect off season training for Swifty

9. Best hashtag of all time award goes to Fumiyuki Beppu #InTheMuleHole

10. A day close to the hearts of cyclists everywhere

We’ll be back in seven days time for more picks from the world of cycling social media.