Tweets of the week: Luke Rowe, Thomas De Gendt, Davide Formolo, and more

The best tweets from around the world of cycling this week

As we all know, cyclists and Twitter is often a fantastic combination, allowing the fans a behind the scenes look at what goes on in and around the professional peloton. Here are some of the tweets that caught our eye this week, including ones from Matt Brammeier, Luke Rowe, and Thomas De Gendt

1. Matt Brammeier calls out Tao Geoghegan Hart after Team Sky commit to phasing out single use plastic

2. While Luke Rowe comes up with a great dad joke

3. Sam Bennett was on the hunt for snacks after picking up yet another stage win in Rome

4. Davide Formolo was one of those wishing that Chris Froome had abandoned the Giro

5. We love the look of Team Sunweb’s post-Giro meal

6. Chad Haga’s over-simplified stage reports kept us entertained each day at the Giro

7. Iljo Keisse had a bit of a scare while training in California.

8. Geraint Thomas going big on his birthday

9. Not a bad collection

10. We assume it gets washed between stages

We’ll be back in seven days time for more picks from the world of cycling social media.