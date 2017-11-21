You can now run Zwift on Apple TV

Zwift extends its platform support to increase availability

Zwift has announced that it has expanded its range of supported platforms to include Apple TV. The tvOS app will work on the new fourth and fifth generation 4k Apple TVs.

Zwift says that the new platform support will mean that “users around the world can now easily access and engage with Zwift’s lush gaming graphics, smooth gameplay, and integrated exercise data intuitively and more affordably than ever before.”

>>> Zwift has just hiked its prices by more than 60% and lots of users really aren’t happy

Zwift says that it’s seen strong user adoption of its massive multiplayer online fitness software since it became available on iOS earlier this year, making it available on iPhone and iPad.

The Apple TV 4K has Apple’s fastest yet Apple-designed processors which deliver enhanced performance, allowing Zwift users to achieve an even richer experience. Instant, native Bluetooth pairing lets users connect to smart trainers, power meters, heart rate monitors, and other exercise sensors.

>>> 21 year old lands professional contract with Dimension Data after impressing with rides on Zwift

The new tvOS app will let users stream Zwift through their televisions more easily. Zwift says: “Zwifters can simply download the app, use the latest generation Apple TV’s native Bluetooth to connect their trainer/sensors, and they’re instantly connected with a global community of fitness enthusiasts riding and racing 24 hours a day.”

According to Eric Min, CEO of Zwift: “We watch TV every day. We see participation in Zwift as part of that daily integration, with users easily connecting their fitness devices and streaming the game on the big screen. The affordability and convenience of Apple TV makes our fitness app truly accessible to the masses and helps us realize our original vision for what Zwift can do for our users.”

>>> Zwift: everything you need to know

You can download the tvOS app from the App Store.