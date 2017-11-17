Shimano Ultegra R8000 is the cheapest we’ve ever seen it, just £690

The latest Shimano groupset, Ultegra R8000 just hit the market at a whopping £400 discount

It was with great fanfare that Shimano released its Ultegra R8000 groupset, but the product has barely hit the shelves and its already discounted by an enormous £400 in the Black Friday cycling deals.

Buy now: Shimano Ultegra R8000 groupset at Ribble Cycles for £690

The groupset is supposed to retail at £1,099, but instead it’s being sold on Ribble Cycles at the heavily discounted, and much more affordable price of £690.

This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen the groupset drop down to, and if you’re thinking of upgrading now is definitely the time.

The upgraded groupset comes with all the benefits of its older sibling, Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 which was launched earlier this year.

The particular version on discount has 172.5mm cranks, a 50/34 chainset and an 11/28 cassette, and even comes with free delivery!

We’ve ridden the new groupset, and it was absolutely fantastic, both in looks, shift action and braking.

Shimano Ultegra now looks identical to the Dura-Ace model, with short stubby cranks, sleek derailleurs and a black colour scheme. The shifting action has also been changed so the levers and the motion of changing gears are lot more comfortable that with previous iterations.

Watch: Shimano R8070 first look

Elsewhere, the brakes have been improved, much like on Dura-Ace, and they can now accommodate 28mm tyres – clearly Shimano is on trend in the cycling world.

To bolster this, Shimano has now updated the medium rear derailleur so it can cope with an 11-34 cassette, representative of how riders are speccing a wider range of gears. It will make winching your way up any climbs a whole lot easier.