SRAM’s new S-900 rim brake is its first ever direct mount model

The new brakes should offer increased power and modulation

SRAM has announced the S–900 rim brake, the company’s first ever direct mount model.

As the name suggests, direct mount brakes attach via two bolts directly to the frame, and as a result offer superior performance, power and feel.

To benefit the most from this, SRAM has offset “the synchroniser”, a technology that helps the simultaneous engagement of the pads. In doing so, this helps reduce “splay force”, or the energy that would usually pass through the calliper and into the frame and fork, instead channelling it through the brakes.

This, according to SRAM, will help decrease any instability in the braking as well as improve modulation and power whilst reducing sponginess in the brake levers.

SRAM says the brakes are also developed to clear 28mm tyres, as well as being designed for use with “modern wide rims”. This is similar to the new Shimano Dura-Ace 9100 and Shimano Ultegra R8000 rim brakes, which are both capable of accommodating wider tyres.

SRAM is keen to assert that these are race ready brakes, and the new models will feature at the WorldTour on the bikes of Team Katusha Alpecin.

The brakes will be available in March 2018 and sold separately as an upgrade rather than within groupsets. Each brake will cost £116, and for the price you will also get a pair of SwissStop Flash Pro pads.

SRAM says it has ensured the new brakes will be compatible with all SRAM mechanical brake levers as well as SRAM eTap ones.