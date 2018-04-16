Tech of the week: Campag goes 12-speed, Sagan gets magnetic sunnies and Cycling Weekly has a new look

New wheels and an extra gear from the Italian brand, 28mm Pirelli tubs and more

12-speed gruppos from Campag

This week, Campagnolo has become the first manufacturer to offer 12 speeds, with the launch of its new Super Record and Record groupsets. The good news is that the extra sprocket will fit on your 11-speed wheels. We put the new groupset to the test at the launch on Gran Canaria.

And Campagnolo has also released a new set of tubeless ready Bora WTO wheels. They come in 60mm and 77mm depths for ultimate aero. WTO stands for Wind Tunnel Optimised, not World Trade Organisation, apparently.

We’ve had a look at the tech behind Peter Sagan’s 100% Speedcraft Air sunglasses too. These have magnets built into the nosepiece that can be controlled to help improve airflow through the nasal passages. We’ve also had a look at their lens tech.

It’s one of the more unusual ways to improve your performance on the cobbles, although it clearly worked OK for Sagan. We’ve had a look at ten ways the pros modify their bikes for the cobbles too.

Pirelli’s tyres are in the news again, with the company to supply its new P Zero Velo 28mm tubular tyres to the Aqua Blue Sport pro team. The wider tyres make use of the aero characteristics of the team’s 3T Strada aero bike.

A new look to CW, women’s shorts and beginner advice

Meanwhile, Cycling Weekly has a new look from this week. Take a look next time you pass a news stand or renew your subscription.

With the relaunch issue covering aero, we’ve a video telling you why you need an aero bike. We’ve also picked out the best women’s cycling shorts, going through the pros and cons of each, with each scoring 9/10 in our group test.

If you’re thinking of buying a bike, or have just splashed out, we’ve also had tips and advice for the novice cyclist. Plus, once you come back from your ride, we’ve told you how to clean your new machine in just seven minutes and how to lube it. And with most cyclists loving their Strava, we’ve given you nine things you wished you’d known before you signed up.

And we’ve had some great deals on clothing for warmer weather and on cycling shoes as well as £450 off an Ultegra equipped Ribble.