‘I wasn’t really going for it’: Hill climber’s huge power completely destroys crankset

His peak power is more than 2,000 watts, and he's only been cycling for a year

If there was ever a case of a rider having too much power, then it’s surely hill climber Calum Brown, who managed to destroy a crankset with his starting effort at a race on Sunday.

Brown, a former athlete who only took up cycling this time last year, was competing in the Bank Road Hill Climb organised by Matlock CC when the incident occurred.

“I was one of the the earlier riders to go, got the countdown from the starter, and on ‘3-2-1 go’ my very first pedal stroke snapped all of the spider arms off my SRAM Red cranks,” Brown said.

“I did actually move a centimetre forward, I didn’t even cross the start line.”

Formerly one of Scotland’s top decathletes before retiring due to injuries a few years, ago, Brown only took up cycling because he girlfriend had started doing it and entering his first hill climbs in 2016.

Winning his second ever hill climb last year, Brown did a bit of power testing, hitting an astonishing 2,109 watts on a Wattbike, a huge figure even before you factor in that he weighs 75kg.

However Brown says that he wasn’t putting in this sort of maximum effort when destroyed his crankset as he tried to accelerate away from the start line at the bottom of Bank Road.

“I was just trying to get up to speed without inducing any fatigue,” Brown continued. “I was trying to go out fairly hard, but I wasn’t really going for it.

“I though it was a snapped chain, then looked down and saw what had happened, and that put a bit of a smile on my face. If that’s how you’re going to break something, then it’s a pretty good way of breaking something.”

Having acquired a borrowed bike, the organisers then allowed Brown to set off at the end of the field (although his time wouldn’t appear on the official results), setting a mark of 1-42 that would have been good enough to win the event.

Brown’s next event will be the National Championships in Northumberland next Sunday, but insists that he’ll only be going there to help his team B38/Underpin Racing to a good collective result with the long climb at Hedley-on-the-Hill in Northumberland not suited to Brown’s speciality of short, sharp efforts.