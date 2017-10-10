Peter Sagan reveals his opening race for the 2018 season

Three-time world champion to start the year at the Tour Down Under

As he did at the start of this year, Peter Sagan has revealed that he will begin his 2018 season with a trip to South Australia for the Tour Down Under.

The Bora-Hansgrohe rider returned to the race this year for the first time since 2010, and although he didn’t manage to pick up a victory, certainly seems to have enjoyed his experience.

“I’m excited to be starting the 2018 season with the rainbow stripes across my back again in Australia at the Santos Tour Down Under,” Sagan told the Adelaide Advertiser.

“It is the perfect start to the UCI WorldTour season each year, it has it all — a challenging and tough course, warm weather and the passionate fans that cheer for us day in day out no matter what.”

The Slovakian will once again head to Australia in the rainbow jersey, having won the World Championships for a third successive time in Bergen in September, most likely also including a period of training around the race in the southern hemisphere summer, as he did in 2017.

With home favourite Caleb Ewan in scintillating form, Sagan was unable to win a stage in this year’s race, three times finishing as runner up as the diminutive Australian sprinter picked up four stage wins.

Ewan’s sprint victories combined with Richie Porte’s overall victory meant a second successive Tour Down Under with Australians winning every stage and the leader’s ochre jersey.