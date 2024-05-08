GB cyclist breaks gym record with mega 250kg squat

'The more I've lifted in the gym, the faster I've felt on the bike,' says new record-holder Matt Rotherham

Matt Rotherham lifting 250kg
(Image credit: Instagram: @bigrothers)
Tom Davidson
By
published

Team GB track cyclist Matt Rotherham broke a squad gym record on Monday when he lifted an astonishing 250kg in a squat. 

The 29-year-old, a gold-medal-winning tandem sprint pilot, is currently preparing for this summer's Paralympics. 

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson
Senior News Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is the host of The TT Podcast, which covers both the men's and women's pelotons and has featured a number of prominent British riders. 

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. 

He's also fluent in French and Spanish and holds a master's degree in International Journalism. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸