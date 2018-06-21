How much prize money is on offer at the Tour de France in 2018?

The winner of the Tour de France 2018 will get €500,000 plus bonuses - but there's over €2,000,000 in total earnings up for grabs

The Tour de France is undoubtably the biggest bike race in the world – 7.3 million people tuned in to watch the conclusion of the 2017 race, with an average of 785,000 settling down to view each stage.

The status of the three week Grand Tour means that whilst the finances available couldn’t hold a candle to the eye watering stats we’ll see at the likes of the FIFA World Cup (a reported $400 million), the 2018 prize funds are not to be sniffed at.

In 2017, the overall prize fund was €2,287,650, which represented a small decrease on 2016, merely as a result of fewer prize-paying climbs.

The 2018 money pot will not be dissimilar, and the amount awarded to the top riders on General Classification and jersey wearers is not expected to differ at all.

Tour de France 2018 prize money breakdown

The greatest prize of all is to wear the yellow jersey on the final day in Paris – and alongside a warm glow (and maybe an increase in annual salary) the winner also earns €500,000 (£426,500) plus €500 for every day spent in the leader’s position.

All other wearers of yellow will get €300 for each day they guard the honour and everyone down to number 160 gets something, albeit €1,000 from position 20.

Stage winners aren’t just racing for glory, either, receiving €11,000, with cash extending down to 20th place – the recipient of which may out-sprint 21st for €300.

Stages – aside from time trials – include intermediate sprints and classified climbs. In the sprints, the winner gets €1,500, extending to €1,000 for second and €500 for third.

The financial gain on the climbs depends upon the degree awarded to the incline itself; if it’s an HC (hors catégorie) ascent, the first over the line gets €800, if it’s category one it’s €650, category two is €500, three is €300 and category four is €200. Remuneration is greater for the Col du Portet and Col du Tourmalet at €5,000 each.

The most combative rider is not to be forgotten, he gets €2,000 on the stage and the most aggressive overall gets a profitable €20,000 for his efforts while the best young rider on each stage pockets €500.

GC winner Prize money (€) Stage winners Prize money (€) 1 500,000 1 11,000 2 200,000 2 5,500 3 100,000 3 2,800 4 70,000 4 1,500 5 50,000 5 830 6 23,000 6 780 7 11,500 7 730 8 7,600 8 670 9 4,500 9 650 10 3,800 10 600 11 3,000 11 540 12 2,700 12 470 13 2,500 13 440 14 2,100 14 340 15 2,000 15 300 16 1,500 16 300 17 1,300 17 300 18 1,200 18 300 19 1,100 19 300 20-160 1,000 20 300

Those racing for classifications aside from the overall and stage wins are chasing monetary carrots on sticks, too.

Those winning or placing in the top eight in the mountains, points or young rider competition get a payout, and teams to the top five benefit from anywhere between €50,000 and €8,000.

Position Points prize money (€) Mountains Young rider Teams 1 25,000 25,000 20,000 50,000 2 15,000 15,000 15,000 30,000 3 10,000 10,000 10,000 20,000 4 4,000 4,000 5,000 12,000 5 3,500 3,500 8,000 6 3,000 3,000 7 2,500 2,500 8 2,000 2,000 TOTAL 65,000 65,000 50,000 120,000

Who won the most cash in 2017?

Just over £2m (€2,287,650) worth of prize money was on offer during the 2017 Tour de France.

As you would expect, Team Sky picked up the biggest slice of that prize courtesy of Chris Froome’s overall victory and their win in the teams classification. Those results meant the team won €716,590 – nearly a third of the total prize pot.

Second on the list was Cannondale-Drapac, who won €243,250 thanks to Rigoberto Uran‘s second place overall and his stage win into Chambéry on stage nine.

Team Sunweb were next up, €177,790 their reward for riding an aggressive race, picking up three stage wins, two jerseys, and the overall combativity award with Warren Barguil and Michael Matthews. Those results were enough to edge them ahead of Ag2r La Mondiale, who won €173,790 thanks to Romain Bardet‘s stage win and third place overall.

At the other end of the prize money list are Cofidis and Bahrain-Merida, who both won less than €20,000 after riding largely anonymous races, Nacer Bouhanni’s antics aside.

Surprisingly it’s Movistar who were third from bottom, winning just €24,090 at the end of a disappointing race which they came into hoping to win with Nairo Quintana, who eventually finished a distant 12th in GC.

Tour de France 2017 final prize money

Team Sky €716,590

Cannondale-Drapac €243,250

Team Sunweb €177,790

Ag2r La Mondiale €173,040

Quick-Step Floors €115,440

Lotto Soudal €87,590

Astana €81,080

LottoNL-Jumbo €77,250

Trek-Segafredo €69,580

Orica-Scott €66,900

UAE Team Emirates €63,910

Dimension Data €59,710

BMC Racing €59,210

Bora-Hansgrohe €55,290

Direct Energie €43,720

Wanty-Groupe Gobert €39,360

Katusha-Alpecin €33,880

FDJ €32,720

Fortuneo-Oscaro €28,150

Movistar €24,090

Bahrain-Merida €19,960

Cofidis €19,230