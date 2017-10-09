Tour de France 2018 route: What we know so far

The 2018 Tour de France , already scheduled with a three-day Vendée start northwest France on July 7, could cover the rough Tro-Bro Léon tracks, Paris-Roubaix cobbles, spend more time in the Pyrenees and return to Alpe d’Huez.

Race organisers ASO have already announced that the race will begin in the Vendée département in France’s northwest region. It rolls out with two road stages and a 35-kilometre team time trial.

The organiser announced it would begin with the Passage du Gois, but newspaper L’Equipe reports it will no longer be possible due to the race being pushed back one week to avoid clashes with the football world cup in Russia. Higher tides are expected to cover the causeway the week of the Tour’s visit.

A smaller peloton will leave Vendée in July. Teams will start with reduced eight-man teams, making the peloton only 176 riders instead of 198. The UCI made the decision in June to improve safety

After the start of stage four, it is unknown where those riders will race. The 2018 edition, however, should be a nationalistic one mostly within France’s borders.

Before reaching the mountains, the race will tour northern France in the first week. From the stage four start in La Baule-Escoublac, the race director Thierry Gouvenou and ASO’s cycling boss Christian Prudhomme would like to cover the ribinoù roads used in Brittany’s one-day race Tro-Bro Léon. The characteristic roads in the Finistère département vary from smooth gravel to loose dirt and nasty cobbles.

The visit to Brittany would honour France’s five-time Tour winner Bernard Hinault, who also was the last home rider to win the race in 1985. It would mark the 40th anniversary since his first Tour victory with a stage along the rugged coast to Saint-Brieuc, where he grew up.

The Paris-Roubaix cobbles could also feature for the first time since 2015. However while in 2014 and 2015 the Tour used at least 13km of cobbles, local newspaper Nord Éclair reports that only three kilometres of pavé will be featured in 2018, with the stage also reduced to 150km as the organisers try to avoid a clash with the football World Cup final in Moscow.

For those wanting to see more cobbled roads in the Tour, ASO could logically plan to cover the pavé of northern France after the 2019 start in Brussels.

The race could return to the Alpe d’Huez ski resort for a summit finish, after a start from Bourg-Saint-Maurice on stage 12. Since its debut in the 1976 edition, the Alpine pass has never waited more than three years for the Tour’s visit.

The riders could head towards the Alpe from the Col de Sarenne, as they did on stage seven of the 2017 Critérium du Dauphiné. A 2018 visit would mark three years since Thibaut Pinot in 2015 won ahead of Chris Froome struggling to defend his yellow jersey lead against Nairo Quintana (Movistar).

The Alpe d’Huez stage is likely to to be the last of three stages in the Alps at the start of the second week. Le Dauphiné newspaper reports that after a rest day in Annecy, stage 10 will feature three major climbs over 151km to Le Grand Bornard, as well as a section of gravel road at Plateau des Glières.

From there, stage 11 will reportedly start in Albertville, likely crossing a new climb in the Col du Pré before descending the Cormet de Roseland and a summit finish to La Rosière.

Mont Ventoux could return, as well. The party was spoiled in 2016, when high winds forced the organiser to shorten the ascent. Froome, due to a motorbike incident, ran up the climb.

French president Emmanuel Macron, with family roots friends and cousins in and around Bagnères-de-Bigorre, would welcome a longer stay in the Pyrenees.

In 2017, the race featured two stages in the mountains separating France and Spain. In 2018, the Tour could stay for four days with a possible return to the Tourmalet. A brief passage through Spain could be the only time outside France’s borders.

Rest days will allow for transfers ahead of the two big mountain sorties through the Alps and Pyrenees. A long airplane or TGV high-speed train trip will take the riders from the final mountain showdown to Paris, where it will end on July 29 on the Champs-Élysées as it has done every year since 1975.

Stages of the 2018 Tour de France route

Stage Date Start/finish Distance 1 Saturday, July 7 Noirmoutier-en-l’Île to Fontenay-le-Comte 195km 2 Sunday, July 8 Mouilleron-Saint-Germain to La Roche-sur-Yon 185km 3 Monday, July 9 Cholet to Cholet 35km TTT 4 Tuesday, July 10 La Baule to TBC TBC 21 Sunday, July 29 TBC to Paris TBC

