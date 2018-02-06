Vuelta a San Juan organiser claims Twitter account hacked after doping positive tweet

The official feed of the race published a message claiming news of a doping positive would be revealed soon

The Vuelta a San Juan Argentine stage race, ending last week with local Gonzalo Najar as the overall winner, says its hacked Twitter account led to an erroneous message saying a doping case would be announced soon.

The Twitter account @VueltaSanJuanOK read overnight: “Attention! Information soon of a doping positive case from the recent Vuelta a San Juan.”

Gonzalo Najar (SEP San Juan) won the seven-day stage race ahead of Oscar Sevilla (Medellin-Inder) and Filippo Ganna (UAE Team Emirates).

The message overnight disappeared after the organiser deleted it and was followed by a press statement.

“The organisation of the Vuelta a San Juan rejects and categorically denies what was published on our official Twitter account a few minutes ago,” read a statement sent to media and posted on Twitter.

“We confirm that our account was hacked today and we are working to secure our social networks.

“Under no circumstances do we confirm positive doping, since no final results of the analysis made during the competition exist yet.”

The organisation, funded by the San Juan province in west Argentina along the towering Andes Mountains, should release more information soon.

Its last tweets included one from Gonzalo Najar, from Argentina’s far northwestern city of Jujuy, saying that the victory had been “more than a dream come true.”

Eight local riders tested positive in the Vuelta a Colombia in August and news last week that the winner was among 12 cyclists positive in the Vuelta a Costa Rica in December, so news of further positives would be damaging news for South American cycling.

Najar left behind WorldTour teams and riders, including Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) with a solo attack 15 kilometres out on the summit finish to Alto Colorado. With the stage win, he paved his way to the overall title.