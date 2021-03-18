Cycling Weekly Awards 2021

Incredible comebacks, stunning pro debuts and an Olympic Games like no other, the 2021 cycling season produced emotion and action like never before. On the domestic scene it was a case of waiting. Waiting to be given the all clear, for events to restart and for everyone to get back to what they love doing.

Slowly but surely races came back online in the UK as not only riders, teams and sponsors craved a return to action, but organisers, volunteers and even the towns and councils where the events are held.

The hard work and dedication of organisers to jump back in after all this time and commit to putting on races is every bit as impressive as Mark Cavendish’s comeback at the Tour de France. And the satisfaction for those volunteers in getting the job done will be every bit as enjoyable as watching the British team win medal after medal in Tokyo.

>>>> Nominate your cycling club for the 2021 club of the year award s/b Santini

>>>> Nominate a hard-working volunteer for for our local hero award

Soon it will be time to reward all these achievements, all that hard work, and celebrate the fact that people at all levels of the sport have shown a resilience and desire to get the sport quickly back up and running.

We’ll be announcing our shortlisted riders and volunteers in September, and letting you know how you can get involved.

2021 award categories

Female rider of the year

Male rider of the year

International rider of the year

Domestic rider of the year

Rising star

Outstanding achievement

Local hero

Club of the year - s/b Santini (click to nominate)

Indoor inspiration

Lifetime achievement