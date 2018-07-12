Want to get in touch with Cycling Weekly? Here’s how

Editorial

Contact the editorial team…

Email: cycling@timeinc.com

Telephone: 01252 555 213

Twitter: www.twitter.com/cyclingweekly

Facebook: www.facebook.com/CyclingWeekly

Instagram: @cyclingweeklymagazine

Advertising

Want to find out about ad rates and deadlines…

Robert Hudson, Senior Media Advisor

01252 555 338

07946 513 184

robert.hudson@timeinc.com

Nick French, Senior Media Advisor

01252 555 375

nick.french@timeinc.com

Georgia Yardley, Sales Executive

01252 555 303

georgia.yardley@timeinc.com

Mail

If you want to send us a letter for publication in our magazine write to:

Letters, Cycling Weekly, Time Inc., Pinehurst 2, Pinehurst Road, Farnborough Business Park, Farnborough, Hants, GU14 7BF

Magazine subscriptions

If you want to save money and have the magazine delivered to your door every week…

Click here to subscribe online

Subscriptions hotline: 0330 333 1113

Magazine back issues

If you need an old issue of Cycling Weekly…

MAGS-UK

Telephone: 01795 662976

Order online at: http://mags-uk.com/browse-by-publisher/time-inc.html

Editorial Complaints

We work hard to achieve the highest standards of editorial content, and we are committed to complying with the Editors’ Code of Practice (https://www.ipso.co.uk/IPSO/cop.html) as enforced by IPSO.

If you have a complaint about our editorial content, you can email us at complaints@timeinc.com or write to Complaints Manager, Time Inc. (UK) Ltd Legal Department, 3rd floor, 161 Marsh Wall, London, England E14 9AP. Please provide details of the material you are complaining about and explain your complaint by reference to the Editors’ Code.